Library updates from the Stittsville branch

There is always something new to discover at the Stittsville Library. Drop in to see the caterpillar cabinet to see how the caterpillars are moving through their stages to become Painted Lady butterflies. If you are interested in family history the library offers resources to research your family tree. For Asian Heritage Month, Stittsville librarian Gemini offers her list of recommendations to read this month.

Caterpillars and Butterflies, Oh My!

The caterpillars in our caterpillar cabinet are now all safe and snug in their cozy chrysalises. Come for a visit and see how they’re getting ready to metamorphize into Painted Lady butterflies. We hope that we can plan for a butterfly release during the last weekend in May.

Genealogy Resources

Did you know that the library provides several genealogy resources for the avid family historian? We provide access to FamilySearch, MyHeritage, and Ancestry Library. (Please note: to access Ancestry Library, you must be logged on at a library branch; the subscription does not support remote access from home.) Log into your library account to have full library access to these resources! Find them linked on our Genealogy resources page.

Asian Heritage Month Book Recommendations

May is Asian Heritage Month. As an Asian librarian, it’s a very special month for me to promote our materials that celebrate Asian heritage. Here are a few I’d like to recommend to you! Sign in to your library account to request these titles for pick-up at the Stittsville branch.

Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner

Michelle Zauner is the lead singer and guitarist of the indie band, Japanese Breakfast. In this powerful, beautiful and intense memoir, she details her life growing up as a Korean American, finding her own way as an adult, and painfully losing her mother to pancreatic cancer in 2014. Available in print, ebook, or audiobook: Crying in H Mart | Ottawa Public Library | BiblioCommons.

Zara Hossain is Here by Sabina Khan

Teen Novel. Zara is a 17-year-old and the only Muslim girl at her Catholic school. When her locker is defaced with a racist message, Zara finds herself in the middle of school politics and an escalating conflict that puts her family at risk. Available in print and ebook: Zara Hossain Is Here | Ottawa Public Library | BiblioCommons.

Eyes That Speak to the Stars & Eyes That Kiss in the Corners by Joanna Ho

These two picture books by Joanna Ho are beautiful and poetic, sure to resonate with children who learning to develop confidence and self-love. Joanna Ho celebrates the often mocked shape of Asian eyes, and shows all the beautiful ways that our eyes “rise to the skies and speak to the stars.” Available in print: Eyes That Speak to the Stars | Ottawa Public Library | BiblioCommons; Eyes That Kiss in the Corners | Ottawa Public Library | BiblioCommons.