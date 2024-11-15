Local author’s latest book sets Amberwood Garden as its backdrop

(Barbara Robson holds a copy of the new children’s book she has written – A Magic Garden, with illustrations by Sophia Bateman, being sold at the Community Crafters, Producers and Vendors Market. The Stittsville ladies donated both their time and talent to creating this beautiful book. Photos: Stittsville Central.)

“There’s magic in the wide garden with a little white bridge by a stream in Amberwood Village.” Stittsville author Barbara Robson takes readers on a journey through the history of Amberwood Garden in her new children’s book, A Magic Garden.

Illustrated by Stittsville artist Sophia Bateman, the 42-page picture book sees a bunny travel through time with his grandfather, who teaches his grandson the history of the large, beloved garden nestled by the walking path along Poole Creek.

“He shows his grandson the wildlife that once visited the creek, the construction of homes, and one man’s huge gift to Stittsville in creating and tending the garden for forty years. He shows how it was threatened after the man went to a retirement home, and how it has endured — a much-loved place for so many walkers, cyclists, and those who enjoy its Christmas lights,” explains Barbara, who was inspired to write A Magic Garden last summer while working on the Amberwood garden cleanup with the dedicated volunteers. “It’s a story of determination and of hope for all ages, but especially 3 to 10-year-olds who can relate to Sophia’s charming illustrations of rabbits, deer, owls, and colourful umbrellas.”

Barbara teamed up with Sophia, a local artist, to bring her story to life with her lovely illustrations. The two connected via a mutual friend. “We had coffee and the rest…it resulted in the book,” says Barbara. “I never illustrated a book before; however, I thought it was a great book, and it was for a good cause. I have been painting since I was nine years old, but only started watercolour painting six years ago,” explains Sophia.

Both author and illustrator donated their time and talent to the production of A Magic Garden. All net proceeds of the book go to the volunteer group that now maintains the Amberwood garden. A Magic Garden is available for purchase on Amazon or at a slightly lower price by emailing Barbara.

In addition to this latest book, Barbara has also written Alex in Amberwood and Amberwood Village: An Illustrated History. A member of SCBWI Canada, the prime association of children’s book writers and illustrators, she has also won an award for her work of women’s fiction, The Last Chapter, and written four other novels as well as three children’s books for her own grandkids. Sophia is a trained artist and mother of two boys. A Magic Garden is her debut book.