Local Stittsville author, Peggy Blair: from law to literature

Stittsville proudly celebrates Peggy Blair, a notable figure whose journey from law to literature has captivated the community. As a self-published author, Blair’s presence represents a unique blend of talent and dedication, mirroring the intriguing mysteries she skillfully creates. I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Peggy Blair to discuss her transition from a career in law to becoming a celebrated author, her latest novel “DOUBLE VISION,” and her insights into the world of self-publishing.

A Journey of Discovery

Peggy Blair’s background as a lawyer, specializing in Indigenous law and later transitioning to real estate, might seem like a world away from the realm of literature. However, as she shared with me, her journey to becoming an author was a path marked by unexpected twists and turns.

After experiencing burnout from her work in the Indian Residential Schools process, Peggy found herself at a crossroads. Unemployed and struggling mentally, she turned to writing as a form of therapy. Her daughter’s encouragement to “get off her ass and do something” led her to embark on writing her debut novel, “THE BEGGAR’S OPERA,” the first in the Inspector Ramirez series.

Through the process of writing, Peggy found a cathartic release, gradually recovering from the trauma she had witnessed. Her legal background, particularly in Indigenous law, also provided a rich tapestry of experiences that would later inform her storytelling.

From Inspiration to Creation

Peggy’s upcoming book, “DOUBLE VISION,” is another testament to her storytelling prowess. While discussing the inspiration behind the novel, she emphasized her focus on police procedural and mystery genres. However, she adds a unique twist by weaving elements of the supernatural into her narratives, leaving readers to question the boundaries between reality and the paranormal.

In “DOUBLE VISION,” Peggy introduces readers to a new character, Damien Echo, a scam psychic whose enigmatic persona adds depth to the story. Peggy’s dedication to creating strong female characters stems from her desire to diversify the traditionally male-dominated genre of crime fiction.

Real-World Roots

Peggy’s novels are deeply rooted in real-world events, drawing inspiration from current affairs and news stories. Her engagement with ongoing events, such as the #DearestMartha tweets during the Freedom Convoy, reflects her commitment to weaving social commentary into her narratives.

Empowering Fellow Writers

Beyond her own literary pursuits, Peggy is passionate about empowering fellow authors, particularly in the realm of self-publishing. Frustrated by the traditional publishing industry’s reluctance to take risks on promising writers, she took matters into her own hands, establishing ReBound Press to help authors bring their works to fruition.

Through YouTube videos and blog posts, Peggy shares her knowledge and experiences with aspiring writers, offering invaluable insights into the world of self-publishing. Her commitment to supporting fellow authors extends to her plans to resurrect out-of-print works by her peers, providing a second chance for deserving writers to reach a wider audience.

Balancing Act

Navigating the worlds of literature and real estate may seem like a daunting task, but for Peggy, it’s a balancing act she’s mastered. As a self-employed realtor, she enjoys the flexibility to pursue her creative passions while juggling professional responsibilities.

Looking ahead, Peggy’s vision extends beyond her own literary endeavours. She hopes to continue her mission of supporting Canadian writers and fostering a thriving literary community.

In Conclusion

Peggy Blair’s journey from law to literature is a testament to the transformative power of storytelling. Through her compelling narratives and dedication to empowering fellow writers, she has carved out a unique space in the literary landscape. As she continues to captivate readers with her mysteries and champion fellow authors, Peggy remains a shining example of the indomitable spirit of Stittsville’s creative community.

For more information about Peggy Blair’s work, visit ReBound Press. If you’re an aspiring author seeking guidance on getting published, don’t miss Peggy’s invaluable articles and videos available at https://peggyblair.wordpress.com.