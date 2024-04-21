Long-time former Goulbourn Township CAO, Bob Townend, passes away

On April 9, 2024, the Goulbourn community lost an admired and highly respected man – the longest serving Chief Administrative Officer for the former Township of Goulbourn, Bob Townend. He served our community for over 25 years. He was 77. Bob had been married for 53 years to his beloved Harriet and was the loving father of daughters Andrea Tunks (Jason) and Cara Scott (Jeff). Bob grew up in Carleton Place and resided there throughout his years working for Goulbourn.

During his time first as Treasurer, then Chief Administrative Officer, he saw many changes as he served under four Mayors – Betty Hill, Anton Wytenburg, Paul Bradley and Janet Stavinga. His presence and sensible transparent spending was sorely missed when he retired from his position as Chief Administrative Officer on October 14, 2020.

Bob was accountable, as he expected all others who worked under him to also be, for all his approvals for spending in the Township and made it a point to keep taxes low for the residents of Goulbourn Township. A point in order, when amalgamation took place in 2001, the only township in which property taxes rose after this action was Goulbourn. Our pre-amalgamation taxes had been unusually low thanks to the fiscal management of Bob Townend.

The Stittsville Community Development Plan of 1996, found Bob fully ensconced ensuring the Plan was successful and saying it should be “driven by the public, not bureaucrats”. It was the driving force behind the future development of Stittsville, with a population of 11,000, and was at the time considered a success by the Regional Municipality of Ottawa-Carleton.

With the news of Bob’s passing, community members who had both worked with and were long-time friends with Bob reached out to Stittsville Central, to share their memories.

Former Goulbourn Councillor and Stittsville resident, Allan Ryan, had worked closely with Bob while in office. They could often be found on the golf course together after retirement. Allan shared…

“This past week, our Goulbourn community said farewell to a great public servant, a community builder, and an integral part of our past local government. Bob Gerald Townend passed away on Tuesday, April 9th. Bob served as Treasurer and then as the Chief Administrative Officer for the Township of Goulbourn for over 25 years. He was a great fiscal manager who spend taxpayers’ money as he would spend his own – with careful consideration and prudence. He understood the importance of spending money wisely and always ensured that the financial ledger of the municipality was in the black. In fact, at the time of amalgamation, Goulbourn per capita , had more money in reserves than any other leading municipality. This was in large part due to the efforts and direction of Bob.

“While doing this, our community also had great facilities , services, and infrastructure due to the work of Bob and his management team. From our Public Works Department to Parks and Recreation, to Planning and Bylaw Services, his team emphasized always serving the people of our community in the best way possible. Bob set a high standard of excellence for all his staff and even a higher standard for himself.

“I admired Bob greatly as our CAO and even more as a friend for these many years. In more recent years, we would often get out to watch his beloved Ottawa Senators or have a laugh or two on the golf course with our mutual great friend and his colleague, Bob Mills.

“Bob Townend was tough, yet always compassionate, fair, and very caring of others. He was a true family man who, along with his wife Harriet, raised a lovely family whom he adored. He will be missed by many as a great person, friend, colleague and a mentor.

“All levels of our current governments could take a lesson in fiscal management from Bob Townend. The people of Goulbourn owe a big debt of thanks to him for much of what we have today. Thank you Bob for all you did for our community, for all the guidance you provided to us as elected officials over the years, and for being a great friend,” shared Allan.

Phil Sweetnam who has been a local businessman in our community for many decades, had many memories reflecting Bob’s fiscal responsibility and wanted to share his experiences.

“I wanted to send a comment about the good fortune Goulbourn Township had in having Bob Townend serving as treasurer, and then CAO. Bob was a careful steward of the financial management of Goulbourn Township. There are many projects which went forward under his leadership. I will mention only three of many instances that show his effective work on behalf of the township.

“Today all of the original Goulbourn Township enjoys the Ottawa Hydro delivery rates which are about 25% less expensive than Hydro One rates. The Richmond Hydro Commission was allowed to expand to the entire township of Goulbourn if it was supported by the hydro commission and Goulbourn Township. When this was approved, by Goulbourn council, it was legislated that the Regional Municipality of Ottawa-Carleton( RMOC) had to provide the financing. Bob was instrumental in securing financing by reminding a reluctant chairman of RMOC that the region was responsible for procuring financing. Bob was a tenacious supporter of the importance of Goulbourn having a single hydro commission. The Hydro One employees appealed the decision to expand the Richmond Hydro service area to all of Goulbourn to The Supreme Court of Canada. Bob recommended and supported the town council’s decision to defend the expansion. Today residents south of Maple Grove Road pay the lower Ottawa Hydro rates, while residents north of Maple Grove Road, (formerly part of West Carleton) pay much higher Hydro One rates.

“During the development of Granite Ridge it became apparent that a new storm water pond, (located to service the residential community, as well as the industrial area along Iber Road) was a cost effective way to deal with storm water runoff. Bob accepted a fair cost sharing agreement that benefits Goulbourn Township to this day. Bob also made a sensible recommendation resolving a challenge where a sewer pipe intersected a city water line. His recommendation avoided having a pumping station for the sewer line saving long term operational and capital costs.

“Bob was always decisive in making wise decisions on behalf of the community. The community has benefited greatly from his 25 years of service,” ended Phil.

Bob’s funeral took place on April 12th in Carleton Place. Being an Ottawa Senators fan, family will appreciate donations being made to the Senators Community Foundation, 1000 Palladium Drive, Kanata, ON. K2V 1A5, or online at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/t/80715?v2=true. Condolences may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com.