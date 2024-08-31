Looking back to how Stittsville Central got started on September 1, 2014

(The article written about musician Kathleen Edwards’ foray into the coffee shop business, with the popular Quitters opening on Stittsville Main, was just one of the first articles that Glen Gower introduced on his newly introduced website, Stittsville Central, in September 2014.)

Wow! How has it already been a decade? I launched Stittsville Central in 2014 and managed it for the first four years, and recently current editor Lesley McKay asked me to share some of my memories of the early years. So I started looked through my archives.

The idea for Stittsville Central was kicking around in my head in mid-2014. We had a bi-weekly community newspaper in Stittsville (the now-defunct Stittsville News), but it seemed to be getting more and more ad-heavy and it wasn’t great for breaking news. There was so much happening in Stittsville that it wouldn’t fit within the confines of a traditional community newspaper!

Mainstream local media had started their retreat from neighbourhood coverage, and Facebook and other social media were really starting to take off. Residents were craving information – but there was also a lot of mis-information being shared online (sound familiar?!)

I was getting more involved with community groups and I saw a web site as a way to advance awareness and action on some of the issues important to me – heritage, planning, Stittsville Main Street, a new public high school, and building community in general.

Stittsville was growing and changing so quickly! What was once a quiet rural village was now one of Ottawa’s fastest growing suburbs. I was curious about the interesting new people and businesses moving in. What affect did this growth have on the people who already lived here? How could we maintain the values and charm of the old village as we continued to grow? Those were the kind of stories that weren’t being told anywhere else, and that I thought we might be able to explore.

Potential alternate names for Stittsville Central from a brainstorming session in early August 2014:

Stittsville Source

Stittsville Comet

Stittsville Coyote

Stittsville Rising

Stittsville Bytes

Stittsville Hub

Hazeldean Herald

Stittsville Today

Stittsville Beacon

Stittsville Voice

I decided on StittsvilleCentral.ca as the name, and it was a bit tongue-in- cheek. In 2014 (and maybe not so much now?), Stittsville was a far-flung suburb and not really central to anything so it was a deliberately self-depricating moniker. (It was probably also influenced by a web site called SDNCentral, a software trade publication that I referenced a lot at my job at a local tech start-up at the time.)

The site launched on Labour Day weekend, September 1, 2014. The plan was to publish two or three posts per week, with articles, photos, maps, graphs, and videos. We would accept contributions from the community but it wasn’t an open editorial policy; the content had to fall within the mission and mandate of the site. My goal was to sell ads to local businesses to cover any admin costs, and hopefully hire a student to write original content. And we would be hyper-focused on Stittsville but occasionally cover stories in surrounding communities: Kanata, Carp, Richmond.

Some very early headlines on the site:

Within days we had hundreds of visits to the site; and within a few weeks we had thousands of regular readers. My vision for the site was always to keep residents more informed, interested and engaged in our community. There have been so many people over the years who have contributed their talents and ideas to StittsvilleCentral.ca, many behind the scenes. The local business community was very supportive, and eventually I was able to pay a number of freelance writers, many of them local students.

A few folks who have been instrumental in the site’s success:

Barry Gray, who joined early on as a volunteer photographer. His photos of people, places, and events in the community brought the site alive.

Devyn Barrie, who ran the site for six months in 2018 when I stepped aside to run for City Councillor. Devyn started as a freelance writer while still in high school, and went on to graduate from the journalism program at Algonquin College.

And of course, Lesley McKay and Russ Mason. They took over from Devyn in 2018 and have been running the site for nearly six years!

Ten years and 4,800 posts later, Lesley and Russ and many volunteers continued to keep the vision alive in the community. They’ve done an incredible job despite a lot of challenges, and I’m thrilled that the site has continued to keep residents connected.

Congratulations Stittsville Central on ten years in our community!

Some of my favourite posts from the first four years: