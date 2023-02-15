Looking for delicious, healthy and fast? Mad Radish is coming to Stittsville

A new fast-food restaurant is coming to the neighbourhood, but this one has a twist. Mad Radish will open its doors in Stittsville on February 27th, bringing a wide selection of hearty bowls, burritos, sandwiches, and other tasty treats.

Mad Radish serves healthy fast food that tastes as good as it makes you feel. The menu offers a variety of healthy, customizable meals that suit every diet and lifestyle. Their proteins are roasted fresh daily, and their in-house dressings are intensely craveable. On top of the delicious food, the utensils, bowls, and packaging are all made from compostable, plant-based materials.

Co-founders Stephanie Howarth, David Segal (also the co-founder of DAVIDsTEA), and Adam Tomczyk created Mad Radish to meet the needs of Canadians looking for delicious, healthy fast food. “Because historically, you can never have all three: delicious, healthy and fast,” explains Stephanie.

In 2017, Stephanie, David, and Adam began their mission to provide every neighbourhood with healthy, high-quality fast food while supporting their team members, the environment, and the well-being of their customers. Stephanie is passionate about being an anti-diet culture brand, with Mad Radish focusing on the overall nutrition and enjoyment of a dish rather than on counting calories and worshipping thinness. “When you eat well balanced, high-quality food, good health will follow.” Mad Radish’s Stittsville location will be the chain’s fifth restaurant in Ottawa. Two Mad Radish restaurants can also be found in Toronto, with a third opening in May.

Located at 24 Iber Road (right next to the Starbucks by Brandon & Megan’s No Frills), the Stittsville location will be Mad Radish’s first franchised store. Stephanie says, “We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Stittsville because this is a community that embraces healthy lifestyles and sustainability. And with so many professionals working from home, we decided it was time to bring the good food to your doorstep.”

The best-selling dishes at Mad Radish include the Piri-Piri Bowl, Maple Farm Bowl, and the El Dorado Burrito, “but my personal favourite is the Santa Fe,” says Stephanie.

To learn more about Mad Radish, visit their website or check out their Instagram page.