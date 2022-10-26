Lowe’s teaming up with Ottawa fire department to host fire safety event in Stittsville

In recognition of the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week (celebrated this year from October 9th to 15th ), Stittsville families are invited to visit the 5577 Hazeldean Road Lowe’s location on Saturday, October 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to participate in activities surrounding fire safety. These activities are designed to teach the community about installing smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in their homes, planning and practicing a fire escape plan, and operating a fire extinguisher. Firefighters will host

interactive, family-focused activities about home safety, in addition to a firetruck demonstration. Children and adults alike will walk away with fun, engaging experiences and various educational materials.

The Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs (OAFC) is partnering with First Alert – now part of Resideo Technologies, Inc. – and Lowe’s Canada to host free fire safety events at select Lowe’s and RONA stores throughout Ontario. “This combined effort of local fire safety educators from the OAFC, First Alert and Lowe’s Canada shows Ontario families the importance of fire safety and the commitment to prevention, education and preparedness from local first responders,” said OAFC President, Deputy Chief Rob

Grimwood. “In honor of the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week, we invite community members of all ages to take part in exciting, interactive fire safety events at select Lowe’s and RONA stores to learn about the importance of home fire safety throughout the months of October and November.”

Studies show that may Ontarians are unprepared and thus under-protected when it comes to fire and CO safety. According to the Canada Safety Council (CSC), an average of eight fire-related fatalities occur in Canada each week. In the first two months of 2022, 27 fatal fires resulting in 40 deaths were reported in Ontario alone (per Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal).

“Being equipped with safety you can trust can make all the difference in the event of an emergency,” said Ashley Gocken, a First Alert safety expert with Resideo Technologies. “Through our continued partnership with Lowe’s Canada, the OAFC and local fire departments, we are sharing this knowledge to encourage continued fire safety preparedness and to help create safer communities nationwide.”

To learn more about the event, visit the OAFC website. For more information on smoke and CO alarms, as well as other home safety products, visit the First Alert website.