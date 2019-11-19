Many to thank for lighting up Stittsville Village Square Park

Over 20 volunteers came out to help install the lights at Village Square Park on Saturday, November 16th. The Stittsville Business Association organized the volunteers in collaboration with the Stittsville Lions Club. The two groups have been responsible for lighting up Village Square during the Christmas season for several years.

Darryl Metzger, local business owner, repeated his recruitment of volunteers again this year to take on the lights installation. This year, the group was fortunate and pleased to receive the donated use of a genie lift to deal with the loftiness of the trees. Using ladders to reach the treetops made the light installation challenging in previous years.

Darryl wants to thank everyone who contributed their help this past Saturday and compiled his list of thank yous so he could share them with each contributor and Stittsville residents.

Representing the Stittsville Business Association:

Darryl Metzger – Edward Jones Investments

Bob Bent – Stittsville Home Hardware

Ryan McNeil – Stittsville Home Hardware

Chris Belway – Stittsville Home Hardware

Cris Hearty – Stittsville Home Hardware

Jacques Mageau – Stittsville Home Hardware

Dalton Deyo – Stittsville Home Hardware

Thom Bourne – Christmas Décor by Nutri-Lawn

Dickie Moore Rentals

Dr. Michael Poitras – Deschenes-Poitras Red Barn Dental

Stephen Schyff – Deschenes-Poitras Red Barn Dental

Lucien Lepage – Deschenes-Poitras Red Barn Dental

Erica Dwyer – Urban Home & Design

Representing the Stittsville District Lions Club:

Gord MacIsaac

Wayne Beaton

Ed Meunier

Robert Gregory

Darryl told us, “I would like to extend a very big thank you to the Stittsville Business Association and the Stittsville Lions Club for their financial support for this project and a special thanks to Thom Bourne from Christmas Décor by Nutri-Lawn and Dickie Moore Rentals for the use of their equipment for the day.”

“We still have two weeks before the parade to put on the finishing touches but the majority of the work is done.” he added.

The lights will be turned on after Stittsville’s Parade of Lights on November 30th. Make sure you attend to see Village Square Park become a radiant treasure in the centre of Stittsville.