Maxxgames with Ottawa Mega Dome are hosting their first Christmas Charity and Food Drive

Maxxgames are asking everyone to come together as a community during this holiday season to spread hope and kindness where it’s needed at their ‘Season of Giving’ Christmas Charity and Food Drive on December 21st. Tyler McKay, the Director of MaxxGames shared with Stittsville Central, “This will be our first Christmas charity and food drive. We will be donating to the Stittsville Food Bank as well. We hope that you can join us to make a difference.”

On Saturday, December 21, 2024, from 10:00am to 5:00pm, Maxxgames and The Ottawa Mega Dome are hosting their Christmas Charity & Food Drive – a day filled with giving back and creating joy. Families can enjoy the bounce houses, play some laser tag and much more on this fun-filled day.

Entry to this special event is on Maxxgames. All you have to do is bring a non-perishable food item or a cash donation for CHEO, our beloved children’s hospital. Your generosity will help the Ottawa and Stittsville Food Banks feed families in need and support CHEO in its vital mission to care for kids and their families.

And, there’s more! For every birthday party booked on December 21st, Maxxgames will contribute directly to CHEO with a $50 donation per party. So, while you celebrate milestones with your loved ones, you’ll also be giving a lifeline to others.

Tyler added, “This event isn’t just about donations – it’s about community, hope, and making a difference. Let’s fill this holiday season with compassion and love. We can’t wait to see you there!”

This December 21st event will take place inside The Ottawa Mega Dome at 5315 Abbott Street, East (beside Paul-Desmarais Catholic Secondary School). If you can’t make it to the event or donating is more convenient online, please consider donating at this link.

To discover more about Maxxgames visit their website, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.