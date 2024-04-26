Meet the 613 Kings: Ottawa’s newest competitive youth baseball team

(The 613 Kings is a new AAA youth baseball team that will be competing in the Elite Baseball League of Ontario representing the National Capital Ontario Baseball Association. Photos: submitted)

Ottawa is receiving another AAA youth baseball team in the form of the 613 Kings. The new team being spearheaded by former Major League Baseball (MLB) prospects and experienced competitive coaches looks to provide another option for young players looking to take their game to the next level. The Kings will be competing in the ​​Elite Baseball League of Ontario (EBLO) as the representative for the National Capital Ontario Baseball Association. Competing in this league will see the team take on the top teams from all over Ontario. Along with competing in the EBLO the team looks to participate in tournaments and showcases all across Canada and the United States. The team’s goal is to give kids from the Ottawa area who are looking to go to the next level an opportunity to develop and gain exposure to their game.

The coaches are a group with tons of experience and knowledge to share with every individual player on the team. The two co-founders, Troy Forgie and Sebastien Boucher both have been influential figures in Ottawa baseball for the past few years.

(Troy Forgie is well-known in Ottawa baseball circles and is a co-founder of the AAA 613 Kings.)

Troy has had many years of coaching experience within the competitive scene here in Ottawa. Coaching for organizations such as Kanata Baseball Association, Canada Reds, and the St. Anthonys Angels. He also has coaching certifications from Duke University, University of Michigan, and the University of Florida.

(Sebastien Boucher is the assistant general manager of the Ottawa Titans and a co-founder of the AAA 613 Kings.)

The other co-founder of the team Sebastien Boucher is a former MLB prospect being drafted in the 7th round by the Seattle Mariners. He also played in the farm system of the Baltimore Orioles. Sebastien would go on to play 16 seasons of professional baseball eventually ending up playing for our city’s local pro team, the Ottawa Champions. He now finds himself on the front office side of baseball being the assistant general manager of the Ottawa Titans.

This season the Kings look forward to having their first team compete. The 15U AAA roster looks to set the president for Kings baseball and show a glimpse into the future of what this organization could become. The head coach of the 15U team, Brock Heilman is an experienced coach as well coaching many different competitive teams here in Ottawa.

The team looks to be a place where kids in the Ottawa area can get to the next level. If you would like to become a king or would like more information, go to their website https://www.hard90baseball.ca/.