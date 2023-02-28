More than 40 animals to be spayed and neutered at the Ottawa Humane Society

The Ottawa Humane Society will spay and neuter more than 40 homeless cats, dogs and rabbits in the care of local animal rescue partners today – February 28th. An amazing feat and one that will impact an animal’s long-term health.

The effort is in recognition of World Spay Day, an international event to raise awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering pets.

“Sterilizing pets has many benefits for their health,” explained Dr. Shelley Hutchings, OHS chief veterinarian. “It also helps reduce the number of homeless animals in our community. We’re thrilled to provide this service for animals who otherwise would not have been able to receive it.”

Spay/neuter is the most responsible decision an owner can make for their pet. Not only does it help the pet live a happier, healthier life, but it will prevent generations of unwanted pets to come.

Members of the public who would like to contribute to making these surgeries and other life-saving care possible for animals in need can make a donation to the OHS.