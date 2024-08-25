Mother Nature disrupts the sunflower season at Sultan Farm and Sanctuary

When travelling down Flewellyn Road at this time of year it has become an annual tradition for many to see and visit the large field of sunflowers at the Sultan Farm and Sanctuary. This year, the scene is much different. Mother Nature has dealt a summer season of rainy weather washing away the crop. The farm has 10 acres usually filled with over 325,000 sunflowers, but sadly this year there is only the rare sunflower that has popped up to bloom.

With the rainy summer, much of the sunflower field soil has been left sodden with pooled water still lying in the field so sadly the Sultan’s made the decision to close their field for this season.

The farm is well known for giving a home to animals in need and the sunflowers have helped keep these animals healthy and safe through donations that thank the family for sharing their beautiful field with the public for picnics, weddings, music and photography.

(The Sultan Farm and Sanctuary sunflower field as it appears in the summer of 2024.)

It was in 2019, that the family started to actively farm the fields. Omar Sultan spent hours getting them ready. They grow enough feed and bedding to sustain the animals through the winter months, as well as plant their large field of sunflowers to be processed for sunflower oil.

Jessica Sultan shared with us, “currently, there are twelve pigs and 4 goats, all of whom used to be indoor family pets (yes even the goats) who were no longer wanted so now have a safe home with us. Plus two livestock Guardian dogs who live with the animals to keep them all safe, and of course barn cats (who used to be part of feral colonies but have been spayed/neutered and now live here).”

Jessica assured us that the care for the animals will continue in spite of the devastation to the sunflower field. “For the animals, it won’t be any different. We will still pay for everything they need. It is us for whom it will be different as the money will come from our limited family funds (still seven people on one income, and sending our first to university this year which is terrifyingly costly) instead of from donated support.”

“The older three children are disappointed as they know how much the flowers mean to our family and feel sadness in understanding how much of a struggle it will be now. Their daughter, sweet Katherine, has been telling Omar, whom she loves so much, that she still loves the flowers – at least the few that bloomed – and she knows how hard he has worked. She is the kindest person in the world!” said Jessica. Their son Daniel wasn’t aware of the decision to close the field as he has been away at camp, but would know upon his return home.

Omar has said, “I need to find a way to fix the drainage if this torrential rain is going to be the new normal.” The rock bed and layers of rock prevents having tile drainage, “it is too dense and too close to the surface for us to be able to do. Digging trenches around the sides and middle of the field may be a way to make this work.”

From reconditioning old farm equipment and being ingenious when it comes to creating an incubator for the chicken eggs from an old bar fridge, we are sure that Omar will have the problem rectified by next season.

Admission to the sunflower field has always been free with donations gratefully accepted. In light of this summer’s loss of those donations, you can donate to the Sultan Farm Sanctuary for all the beauty the family has given back over the years and assist with the costs of operating a sanctuary that lets animals live out their lives with dignity and love. Visit their website www.sultanfarmsanctuary.com.