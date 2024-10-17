Nancy Therrien – a prominent member of the Stittsville community has passed away

(Nancy and Luke Therrien at Nancy’s vendor display during the June 2, 2024 Art in the Park event hosted by the Stittsville Village Association. Sadly, Nancy passed away on October 10, 2024. Photo: Stittsville Central)

Luke and Nancy Therrien faced a health crisis in early 2014 when Nancy was devastatingly diagnosed with non-smokers lung cancer. The community of friends (particularly Marion Gullock), local retailers and contractors rallied around the couple to assist in every way they could. Through this support, Nancy was able to live her life to the fullest – and she certainly did! Throughout Nancy’s illness her will to live surpassed any timelines that she was given over the years.

(L: Nancy and Luke proudly stand by their first business vehicle when they opened SGS almost 25 years ago; R: former Mayor Jim Watson and Councillor Gower dropped into SGS for a chat during Covid.)

Nancy was a co-owner of Stittsville Glass and Signs (SGS) for over 24 years. She also owned an Avon business to fill in her ‘idle’ hours. When SGS celebrated 20 years during the pandemic on May 1, 2020, Nancy told Stittsville Central, “…that’s not the way we wanted to celebrate our 20th year but we’re so grateful and happy to have a business in such a warm and caring community. We’ve always felt love and support from this community which is why we have always tried to do as much as we can to give back to it.” And it’s because of this love that the community loved Nancy. When walking through the front door of SGS on any day, one was greeted by Nancy’s bright smile and a kind word, she made everyone feel special.

(Luke and Nancy were both very involved in all activities hosted by the Stittsville Village Association since its inception. L: the 2015 Board; M: helping with the cake and cupcakes at Canada Day in 2019; R: during the Canada Day fireworks in 2016.)

Nancy was also a proud member of the Stittsville Village Association (SVA), having served as President most recently, then Past-President. She, along with her husband Luke, have been directors on the board of the SVA since its inception after amalgamation in 2000. Nancy gave countless hours of volunteer time over the many years of her SVA involvement, always with her uplifting smile, to ensure that the SVA hosted events were successful and enjoyed by Stittsville residents of all ages.

(In 2010, Eric Longley of CTV news, just had to come to Stittsville to interview Nancy and meet their mannequin, Merle, who donned a Sens jersey beckoning cheers and horn honking in support of the team during the finals – he wanted to know what all the noise was about. On the right, Nancy, Luke and Dayna were invited to the grand opening of Hazeldean Gardens. SGS had installed all of the glass and screens at the retirement home.)

Nancy’s family shared with Stittsville Central. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Marie Therrien on October 10, 2024 at the age of 56. Nancy suffered with non-smokers lung cancer for eleven years. She was given six months to live at the beginning of that journey. She surpassed everyone’s expectations of her – including her oncologists. During the past year Nancy suffered immensely, her cancer had metastasized and had spread to her brain and other vital areas, BUT she would not give up. In her final six days at the Ruddy Shenkman Hospice Centre in Kanata, she kept on fighting – she just would not let go.” This only goes to speak of her amazing strength and fight to stay alive.

Nancy’s daughter Dayna shared, “My mom was an extraordinary person whose smile and energy brightened every room. Her passion for life was unmatched, I’ve never encountered anyone as strong as her”.

(Nancy loved her pup Sugar Bear, they were inseparable; daughter Dayna and Nancy having a little fun on one of their Thursday night adventures; Nancy and her siblings at her Mom’s 90th Birthday celebration in 2022.)

Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her husband Luke (Luc) Therrien, her daughter Dayna (Corey) Hammond, her five siblings (Elaine Carroll, Sharon McDaniel, Danny, Gary and Glenn Carroll); three grandchildren (Kaylee, Ariana, Trinity) who filled her world; along with a multitude of friends and long distance relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at the Stittsville Legion from 1:00 – 4:00pm., located at 1481 Stittsville Main Street. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

Nancy was well known and loved in the Stittsville community and she will be truly and sorely missed by many. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.