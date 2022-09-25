New AGCO liquor license and cannabis store applications undergoing public notice

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has notified Stittsville Central that they have released two public notices for applications received from Stittsville. The first is an application for a liquor license at Masala Trail and the other application is for a cannabis retail store, Canna Cabana. The public notice offers the municipality and residents of the municipality in which the premises is located an opportunity to respond to the application within the time period identified on the posting and on the placard.

Liquor Sales License

The AGCO has received an application for a liquor sales license from the Masala Trail, located at 5754 Hazeldean Road, Suite A3, for both their indoor and outdoor areas. The deadline to file an objection or provide a submission is October 3, 2022. The license file number for reference is 1847242. Visit the AGCO.ca web site for further information.

Cannabis Retail Store Authorization

The AGCO has received an application for a license to open and operate a cannabis retail store, Canna Cabana, to be located at 1300 Main Street, Unit #111 (in the Stittsville Shopping Centre strip mall). To make a comment or provide feedback, the deadline is October 5, 2022. Visit the AGCO.ca web site. The license file number for reference is 1710656.