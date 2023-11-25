New AGCO liquor license application undergoing public notice

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has notified Stittsville Central that they have released a public notice for a liquor sales license at Noodlebox (Vachi Hari Inc.), 5754 Hazeldean Road, Unit A2 (indoor area). The public notice offers the municipality and residents of the municipality in which the premises is located an opportunity to respond to the application within the time period identified on the posting and on the placard.

The deadline to file an objection or provide a submission is December 21, 2023. The license application file number for reference is 2314866. Visit the AGCO.ca web site for further information.

Should you have any inquiries, contact the AGCO at www.agco.ca/iagco.