New AGCO liquor license application undergoing public notice

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has notified Stittsville Central that they have released a public notice for an amendment application received from Stittsville.

The amendment application is for a liquor sales license from the Lone Star Group of Companies to make changes and/or additions to existing licensed areas. The public notice offers the municipality and residents of the municipality in which the premises is located an opportunity to respond to the application within the time period identified on the posting and on the placard.

Liquor Sales License

The amendment application is for a liquor sales license from the Lone Star Group of Companies, located at 5734 Hazeldean Road, Unit B1, for their indoor area. The deadline to file an objection or provide a submission is September 12, 2023. The license file number for reference is 2281369.

Visit the AGCO.ca web site for further information.