New board of directors in place for Stittsville Business Association

(Abbie Sizer McIntosh, Joanna Calder, Amy Walker, Brandon Bowes, Niria Gillen, Nancy Therrien, Luc Therrien, Sarah Lowe, Andrea Greenhous, Denise Lee, Phil Sweetnam, Jameel Lalji and Mandy Hambly of the Stittsville Business Association. Photo: submitted by SBA)

At the recent Annual General Meeting of the Stittsville Business Association (SBA), held at ALE, members gathered to hear the reporting on the past year’s performance with a summary of work accomplished. Plans were shared for continuing to connect business owners and leaders in the community through networking, educational and fun social events. At the meeting, many of the long-time executive members were leaving to make room for a new executive.

Greenhous acknowledged the accomplishments of the SBA’s marketing team under the leadership of Niria Guillen who has significantly grown the reach, impact and results achieved to promote shop local and drive customers to member businesses. This team benefits from a partnership with Sacred Heart High School with volunteer students who learn while contributing to the success of the team. Other highlights of the year included community outreach, advocacy work at the municipal and provincial level (we are the voice of local business), and the recruitment of a new administrator, Sarah Lowe. Outgoing treasurer Brandon Bowes shared the financial report which showed a healthy balance sheet and financial position.

The President, Andrea Greenhous, thanked the outgoing executives for their leadership and hard work in contributing to the growth of the SBA. The executive members who were leaving are:

Cody Campanale, Campanale Homes

Adam Kittle, Postcard Perfect and Adam Kittle Snow Removal

Sarah Kaplan, Royal Lepage

Brandon Bowes, Kelly Huibers McNeely Professional Corporation

Dan Bedard, Brokerlink Insurance

Jon Martin, Maverick’s Donuts

Stittsville business owners and SBA members were ready to take on their new duties with the meeting concluding with the election of officers and directors. “Congratulations to the new board members and thank you for volunteering to build a stronger business community in Stittsville. We have quite a few new faces around the boardroom table, which is very exciting,” stated Greenhous.

The new board members are as follows:

President: Andrea Greenhous, Vision2Voice Communications

Vice-president: Abbie Sizer McIntosh, Bank of Montreal

Treasurer: Andrew Tricomi, Tricomi Financial

Secretary: Denise Lee, All things natural

Directors: Joanne Ironside, Royal Bank of Canada; Jameel Lalji, Jameel Lalji Insurance & Financial Services; Mandy Hambly, Hambly FitPix Photography; Mandy Faulkner, Market at the Barn and Faulkner Family Nutrition; Phil Sweetnam, PBC Sweetnam Holdings

The SBA is a volunteer organization and the voice of business in Stittsville. We work together to

promote our members, encourage residents to shop local, and build a supportive and

connected community. We welcome all businesses to join and work with us to help local

business thrive.