New family-owned pizzeria opening its doors in Stittsville – Pizza Salvatoré

(The five partners of the third generation family-owned Pizza Salvatoré are: Guillaume Jr, Katarina, Sébastien, Élisabeth and Frédéric Abbatiello. The doors will open on August 23, 2024. Photos: provided)

Founded in 1964, the third generation family-owned Pizza Salvatoré, will open its doors August 23 on Hazeldean Road to continue the legacy of Mr. Salvatoré Abbatiello. To celebrate the opening, 100 free large pizzas will be offered to the Stittsville community, sports, school and cultural organizations. The new Stittsville restaurant franchisees and co-owners Kevin, Mitulkumar and Sweta are proud to donate 100 pizzas to local organizations in collaboration with Sysco and Pizza Salvatoré.

“As in every location in which we operate, we want to make a real difference in the community. This is why we donate 100 large pizzas to different local organizations when we open a new restaurant. It is also a way for us to thank the citizens and the community for welcoming us. This initiative is also a great opportunity for us to learn about the different challenges in the area and it allows us to get involved in a long-term prospective,” says Élisabeth Abbatiello, communications manager for the Salvatoré family.

Giving back to the community and being actively involved has always been important to the Salvatoré family business. The five siblings invite any interested organization to submit an application to donations@salvatore.com.

Each year, Pizza Salvatoré distributes over 4,000 large free pizzas in a multitude of locations throughout Quebec, New Brunswick, Ontario and Nova Scotia. Once again this year, Pizza Salvatoré is more than happy to collaborate with its food distributor partner Sysco for these donations. A valuable partnership that will enable Pizza Salvatoré to get even more involved in the Stittsville community with this new and their fifth pizzeria in this province.

A Fast-Growing Company

In the past year, Pizza Salvatoré has more than doubled its overall sales through a major expansion phase. “Given that each pizzeria has a high sales volume and that the network is financially healthy, we’re continuing to expand, which is one of the biggest in Canada in the fast-food sector today,” says Elisabeth Abbatiello, head of communications and outreach at Pizza Salvatoré.

Until now, the pizzeria chain has developed its network under a corporate business model. With numerous requests for franchising coming in from outside, the Abbatiello family finally opened the doors to franchising a few months ago.

About Pizza Salvatoré

Founded in 1964 by Mr. Salvatoré Abbatiello, Pizza Salvatoré is recognized as the #1 pizza and poutine delivery company in every area there is a Salvatore restaurant. The company is owned by the 3rd generation and is 100% Canadian. Since September 2018, the company is owned by the third generation, which consists of 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Pizza Salvatoré in numbers:

● Family-owned company, 100% Canadian

● 96 pizzerias in operation

● 3,000 team members

Pizza Salvatoré is located at 6129-B Hazeldean Road and will open its doors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Drop-in to welcome them to the community!