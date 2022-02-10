New Fernbank Elementary School attendance boundary decided

The attendance boundary has been decided for the new Fernbank Elementary School at the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) Board meeting held on February 8, 2022. The school will be located at Cope Drive and Defence Street. The Trustees of OCSB approved the New Fernbank Elementary School Attendance Boundary, and associated boundary revisions to St. Martin de Porres, Holy Spirit, and Guardian Angels elementary schools, and Sacred Heart and Holy Trinity High Schools.

These approved changes to attendance boundaries for the schools will be effective with the opening of the new school, currently scheduled for September 2023.

A brief summary of the recommendations approved, are as follows:

The New Fernbank elementary school will open as a Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6 facility for September 2023, with a full complement of grades.

JK to Grade 5 students attending St. Martin de Porres, Holy Spirit, and Guardian Angels elementary schools during the 2022-2023 school year, who reside within the approved New Fernbank elementary school boundary, will be relocated in a full block move to the new school, effective for September 2023.

The New Fernbank elementary school attendance boundary will become an Option Area to either Sacred Heart or Holy Trinity for grades 7 to 12, effective for September 2023.

The Board report containing the recommendations can be found at the following link: New Fernbank Elementary School Attendance Boundary Final Recommendations.

The direct link to the Ottawa Catholic School Board consultation webpage can be found at: New Fernbank Catholic Elementary School (2023) Proposed Attendance Boundary Public Consultation Page. The new Catholic Elementary School will be located at Cope Drive and Defence Street.

The new school is scheduled to open for September 2023, on the Cope Road site that the Board purchased in 2018.