New French elementary school proposed for 755 Cope Road

(The French Elementary School proposed for 755 Cope Road in Stittsville. Rendering: Architecture 49, April 2022.)

A Site Plan Control application for 755 Cope Road to construct a new two-storey elementary school has been received by the City from the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario (CEPEO). The application was prepared by WSP Canada Inc. of Ottawa on behalf of CEPEO. The school will be located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Cope Drive and Dagenham Street. Surrounding uses include a future a high school site to the south at 700 Cope Drive and developing low-density residential neighbourhoods to the north, south, west and east.

(755 Cope Road – Schools existing and proposed in the area. WSP, 2022; Google Aerial Imagery, 2022)

The purpose of this Site Plan Control application is to permit the development of a new two-storey elementary school with a gross floor area of 4,781 square metres. The school building will contain 20 classrooms for students, and five classrooms for the day care facilities. There will also be 12 portable classrooms located east of the proposed school building. A total of 55 vehicular parking spaces, including two barrier-free parking spaces, are proposed within the surface parking lot located in the northwest corner of the site, which will be accessed from Dagenham Street. A total of 50 bicycle parking spaces are provided along Cope Drive, towards the main entrance to the school building.

(A rendering of the rear southwest view of the proposed French Elementary School slated for 755 Cope Road. Prepared by Architecture 49, April 2022)

The roadway modifications associated with the proposed development include the construction of on-street lay-bys along both Cope Drive and Dagenham Street.

In its summary, WSP provided their professional opinion, “that the proposed two-storey French elementary school and day care at 755 Cope Drive represents good land use planning and is appropriate for the site for the following reasons:The proposed development supports and is consistent with the Provincial Policy Statement, 2020.

The proposed development is permitted in the applicable land use designations and conforms to the strategic directions and policies of both the Current and New Official Plan by supporting the development of a new elementary school and day care that will support the community of Fernbank.

The proposed development is compatible with adjacent residential development and meets many of the Design Objectives and Compatibility criteria of both the Current and New Official Plan. The proposed development is located within the CRT Westwood subdivision, which received Draft Approval on February 1, 2019. This supports the site’s consistency with the Provincial Policy Statement, 2020 and the City’s Current Official Plan as well as the Zoning By-law.

The proposed development complies with the general intent of the Zoning By-law. In conclusion, the Site Plan Control approval being sought to support the proposed development at 755 Cope Drive represents good planning and is in the public interest.”

For additional information or to provide your comments visit Ottawa.ca/devapps or contact: Colette Gorni by email at Colette.Gorni@ottawa.ca or by telephone at 613-580-2424, ext. 21239.

Should you have comments, please provide them by May 19, 2022.

(A rendering of the proposed French Elementary School at 755 Cope Road looking southwest. Prepared by Architecture 49, April 2022)