New Parkrun weekly event coming to Stittsville

(Currently there is one Parkrun in our area and it is located in Kanata. The weekly event takes place at Kanata’s Beaver Pond Trail. Members of the group are from Stittsville, Kanata and area. Photo: Kanata Parkrun)

Starting May 4th Stittsville will be hosting its very own Parkrun. Every Saturday people in the Stittsville community will be able to participate in the brand-new Ottawa-Carleton Trailway Parkrun, the fifth Parkrun event taking place in the capital region. This is a free 5k event in which you can walk, jog or run with the members of your community.

Each run will start at 9:00am every Saturday. “People will gather on the Trans Canada Trail (TCT) close to the Shea and Abbott intersection near the Cardel Rec Centre. The official address is 5513 Abbott Street East but if you are familiar with the TCT you will know this spot as being close to the dog walking park entrance and near the bus stop. Look for the signs directing you to the starting line”.

Signing up for the event is easy. All you need to do is sign up for a Parkrun barcode. This not only gives you access to the event happening in Stittsville but any Parkrun event in the world.

This event is not a competition, it is a timed event. Meaning you won’t be racing against others but with them. Your time will be emailed to you after you have completed the run. After the completion of the run participants are invited to join fellow runners for a post-run/walk coffee at a nearby coffee shop.

We talked to event organizer Melissa Petit-Clerc about the benefits of hosting an event like this one. “We are so excited to bring people together to get exercise, socialize and get outside. There are huge benefits to our collective mental health, and this is a great way to meet new friends, get moving, and help our community stay active.

This a volunteer-run event and therefore they’re always looking for extra help. If you are a high school student who needs volunteer hours or a member of our community who wants to help out with this great event your help is wanted.

“Parkrun isn’t just for runners. You can run or walk. You don’t need to be fast. Everyone, regardless of ability, is welcome. You just need to show up and have a barcode.”

This is an exciting opportunity for any people looking to get exercise and get outside. This event is meant to bring people together and we are thrilled that it is coming to Stittsville.

You can register and receive your barcode at www.parkrun.ca

A special thank you to Melissa Petit-Clerc for organizing this weekly event and providing us with all the information to help people join this event.

We can’t wait to see you on the trail!