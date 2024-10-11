New program brings kids and pets closer together

The Ottawa Humane Society is launching a new training program for kids and dogs on October 17th. “Junior Trainers: Tricks & Games” will let kids work together with their family dog and a certified dog trainer to teach their pet basic manners, new tricks and fun games.

“Learning about animal body language and how to train a pet is important at any age,” said Heather Hunter, OHS Director of Outreach. “Starting young can set a person up to be a great pet owner and helps make our community more pet-friendly.”

The program will happen every Thursday over the course of six weeks, ending on November 28th. The class is the latest addition to the OHS’s programming for kids and youth that reaches thousands of young people each year.

“We’re here for pet owners today, and we’re building the pet owners of tomorrow,” Hunter explained. “Making sure the next generation has everything they need to make a great connection with their pets helps create an even safer community for people and animals.”

Registration for Junior Trainers: Tricks & Games is available on the OHS’s website and is suitable for youth ages 9 to 14. Youth participants must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. The OHS also offers a variety of training programs and webinars for pet owners.

About the Ottawa Humane Society

The Ottawa Humane Society is a registered charity founded in 1888. The society works in and with the community to provide leadership in the humane treatment of all animals, to address the causes of animal suffering, to encourage people to take responsibility for their animal companions, and to provide care for animals who are neglected, abused, exploited, stray, or homeless.