New programs for all ages – seniors, teens and tots – offered at the Stittsville Library

(For the month of August, the Goulbourn Museum are profiled on the Art Space Wall at the Stittsville Library. Drop by to see the Museum’s heritage photos and displays that will interest everyone. Photos: Provided by the Stittsville Library)

Every month at the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library you will discover something new – not only in the books section. There are in-person and virtual programs offered for teens; young or new mothers; a new seniors program is being introduced beginning in August; employment assistance from the Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services team; and The Council on Aging of Ottawa is offering a workshop for all ages to learn how to safely bank and shop online. These are just a few of the services and programs offered at your local library – drop in and discover more.

Teen Staycation

At the Stittsville Branch, we have passive activities available in the teen section for teens to work on while they are here, or activities that they can take home – there are activity bins with Make-and-Take Projects for DIY photo frames, bracelets, and more. For those of you who enjoy library programs from the comfort of their own homes, the Library offers virtual programs online – there is something for everyone! This summer, teens are invited to enjoy a lineup of engaging and educational programs designed to spark creativity and learning.

Here is an overview of some of the virtual programs:

For more teen programs in the surrounding area or online, click here!

Art Space Wall: Goulbourn Museum

The Goulbourn Museum is a local cultural heritage institution located in Stittsville, Ontario. Built in 1872, the building which currently houses the Museum was once the old Town Hall for the former Goulbourn Township. Despite being the size of a one-room school house, this popular community hub was home to council meetings, parties and dances.

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

For other library programs, check out these programs that are available to register. Pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

Exploring Online Banking and Shopping – Wednesday, August 7, 2024 – 10:00am-12:00pm

Participants will explore their current banking and shopping habits, learn how to safely bank and shop online, as well as when and how online banking and shopping can be helpful as an alternative to conventional methods. Registration Required. Presented by The Council on Aging of Ottawa / Le Conseil sur le vieillissement d’Ottawa.

Summer Babytime / Bébés à la biblio en été – Monday, August 19, 2024 – 1:30-2:00pm

Stories, rhymes, songs and activities for babies (ages 0-18 months) and a parent/caregiver. Drop-in program.

Contes, comptines, et chansons pour les bébés (0-18 mois) accompagnés d’un parent ou gardien. Portes ouvertes.

Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services Support – Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – 1:00-3:00pm

Are you looking for work? Unemployed or underemployed? Drop in to meet one-on-one with an Employment Counsellor from the Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services team.

This program runs every second Tuesday from 1:00-3:00 at the Stittsville Branch. Please click on “View Full Schedule” to see the list of upcoming Tuesdays. Any changes to the schedule will be reflected on this program listing.

Drive-in Storytime and Movie! / Contes et Cinéma à la biblio! – Monday, August 26, 2024 – 6:15-7:15pm

Join us for a special “drive-in” storytime full of stories, songs and a short movie. Children will make a cardboard box car that they can sit in and then bring home. All supplies are included. Ages 0-4, accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Using one library card, please only register for the children that are attending. To get a Library card, register online here: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/getacard.

Stittsville Seniors’ Social – Thursday, August 29, 2024 – 2:00-4:00pm

Join us at the library for a delightful afternoon of camaraderie and creativity at our Senior Social Program. This program offers a welcoming environment where seniors can engage in board games, playing cards, and crafts, fostering both fun and friendship. This program will take place on the last Thursday of each month. Drop-in program.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!