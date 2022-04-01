News and happenings at the Stittsville Library

How do you know you are appreciated? The staff at the Stittsville Library certainly are. They graciously received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from a kind customer. The staff are delighted and send many thanks to their admirer.

Hardy plants are showing green growth in area gardens already. Stay tuned for an April seed exchange in partnership with Root in Nature and a May plant swap at the Stittsville Library. Please ask library staff for more information.

While you are at the Library, don’t forget to visit the wall of books beside and behind behind the receptionist desk where you can browse all of the used books and CDs available for purchase from the “Good Reads” bookstore. The bookstore is managed by a group of volunteers and the sales help to support the library with the purchase of new books and other equipment needs.

Did you know that Ottawa Public Library customers can request library items from any of our locations to be delivered to the most convenient location for you? Staff will be happy to show you how. Save time and gas money by using this service.

Chromebooks are available for in-library use for one-hour at a time.

Museum Passes are available for the museums around Ottawa and Gatineau. For open hours and the various exhibits on display, please check the individual museum websites at the links provided before planning your visit: Canadian Museum of History, War Museum, Museum of Nature, National Gallery of Canada, and Ingenium Museums.

It would be appreciated by the staff if all clients continue wearing a mask when in the Library for their safety and yours.