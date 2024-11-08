No more boo-boos or achoos: Health tips for your toddler from your pharmacist

(Stan Tsykov is a Pharmacist and the owner of your local Shoppers Drug Mart at 1300 Stittsville Main Street. Stittsville Central is pleased to share his expertise in health matters.)

Toddlers are little bundles of energy, always exploring and sometimes causing a bit of chaos, from climbing on furniture to drawing on walls. While their antics can be amusing, they can also lead to unexpected rashes, scratches, and sniffles.

For busy parents, balancing work and home life becomes even more challenging when their little ones fall ill. This is where pharmacists come to the rescue. They provide a convenient and accessible source of professional health advice and care. Whether it’s a minor cough, a stubborn cold, or just reassurance that a diaper rash is nothing serious, pharmacists are there to help. With pharmacies open early and late, you can easily find a time that fits into your hectic schedule, making it simpler to manage your toddler’s health needs.

Pharmacists are well-equipped to assess and prescribe treatments for many minor conditions, allowing you to quickly address health concerns and get back to enjoying precious moments with your child.

As your Stittsville pharmacist, here are some important health tips I think every parent should know.

Eye spy pink eye: Is your toddler experiencing redness and itchiness in the eyes? Due to its highly contagious nature, playgrounds and daycares are often the culprit for the rapid spread of pink eye, or conjunctivitis.1 If you are caring for a toddler, have no fear, hop over to your local pharmacy and visit your pharmacist for quick and convenient support. We can recommend over-the-counter treatments and provide expert advice on how to prevent the spread of pink eye and mitigate symptoms to keep those little ones smiling. For some provinces, like Ontario, we can assess and prescribe as necessary.

Hive fives: Does your little one have reddish bumps accompanied by itchiness? Hives are very common in children, affecting up to 25 per cent of kids at least once.2 Luckily, your local pharmacist is here to help turn the hive hassle into a simple fix! From recommending effective treatments like antihistamines or soothing creams to providing expert advice on managing triggers and minimizing itchiness, your local pharmacist has all the solutions needed to get your toddler back to their happy self. And if you didn’t know, pharmacists in Ontario even have the authority to prescribe medication for hives.

Conquering thrush fuss: Oral thrush is a common mouth infection in young children.3 Caused by an overgrowth of yeast in the mouth, toddlers are at a higher risk for contracting oral thrush because their immune systems are still developing.4 If you are a parent and have concerns about your toddler having oral thrush, don’t worry! Your local pharmacist can help tackle this common toddler trouble. We can assess and prescribe effective treatments to manage symptoms and clear the infection so your little ones can get back to doing what they love – exploring!

Pharmacists are like superheroes for your little ones, ready to tackle everything from sniffles to scrapes with expert care and a friendly smile. So, parents, remember, your pharmacist is here, day and night, to help you keep your toddler healthy and happy.

Stan Tsykov is the pharmacist and owner at the local Shoppers Drug Mart in Stittsville. Visit ShoppersDrugMart.ca to find your nearest store.

1https://kidshealth.org/en/parents/conjunctivitis.html#:~:text=The%20eye%20infection %20conjunctivitis%20(kun,sweep%20through%20preschools%20and%20playgrounds.

2https://www.childrens.com/health-wellness/hives-in-your-child

3 https://caringforkids.cps.ca/handouts/pregnancy-and-babies/thrush

4 https://caringforkids.cps.ca/handouts/pregnancy-and-babies/thrush