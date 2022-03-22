Nominations are now open for Ottawa’s Favourite Crossing Guard Contest

(Sheila Turner has been a long-time Crossing Guard and loves her job. Photos: submitted)

The Ottawa Safety Council (OSC) is a local non-profit organization currently in its 20th year of providing municipal Crossing Guard services for the City of Ottawa.

Between March 22nd, 2022, and April 29th, 2022, the OSC is encouraging the community to take part in Ottawa’s Favourite Crossing Guard Contest by nominating their favourite Crossing Guard.

The OSC currently employs a team of over 300 Crossing Guards through the Adult Crossing Guard Program, which covers 260 school zone intersections across Ottawa.

Students and parents rely on these Crossing Guards to help them get to and from school safely. They endure extreme weather, heavy traffic, and distracted drivers — all for the safety of the community.

(Stewart McIsaac enjoys being a Crossing Guard)

To show appreciation for their hard work, students, schools, and members of the community are encouraged to submit a nomination for Ottawa’s Favourite Crossing Guard here.

The Crossing Guard with the most nominations will be announced on Crossing Guard Appreciation Day — Thursday, May 19th, 2022. The winner will receive a $500 cash prize and will be presented with the Marie Armstrong Crossing Guard Award for their unwavering dedication to the community.

Additionally, the school that submits the most nominations for the contest will win a $300 Canadian Tire gift card.

Members of the community can also show their gratitude by posting a picture or video thanking a Crossing Guard with the hashtag #crossingtomorrowsleaders. Be sure to tag the OSC on Twitter @SafetyOttawa or Facebook @ottawasafetycouncil for a chance to win a $100 Visa Gift Card.

To learn more about the OSC’s Crossing Guard Services, visit their website here.