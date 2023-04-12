In a world that sometimes seems like it is falling apart, we all need to take a moment to show our appreciation for the people who are working hard to make it a better place. Stittsville has a close-knit community where people reach out to help their neighbours, and the Stittsville Volunteer Awards is how we can highlight these individuals, groups, and businesses for all the work they do for the community.

There are six award categories that you can nominate volunteers for this year. They include:

The Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year

Awarded to an individual who best exemplifies community involvement and participation.

Awarded in recognition of a senior citizen who has made a significant and long-standing contribution to our community.

Awarded to an active Stittsville business that goes above and beyond to support the community and make it a better place in which to live.

Awarded to a group of citizens who are actively working together to make a difference in the Stittsville community.

Awarded to a young person who exemplifies leadership, inspires their peers and has made a significant contribution to the community through volunteer service.

Awarded in recognition of an outstanding teacher who makes a difference in the lives of Stittsville Students. A teacher that goes above and beyond to support students and inspires the next generation of leadership in the community.

So, take a moment and nominate those in the community that have made a difference and show your appreciation. Nominations must be received by email at the end of the day on April 21, 2023, and the awards celebration will take place on May 31, hosted by Councillor Glen Gower.

2023 Stittsville Volunteer Awards Nomination Form (PDF)

2023 Stittsville Volunteer Awards Nomination Form (Word)

Please email the completed application form to ward6@ottawa.ca