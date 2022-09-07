Nominations for the 2022 Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards are open

If you know an immigrant to Canada who embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and deserves recognition for their contributions to the Ottawa economy, nominate them for the 2022 Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards. The City is now accepting nominations online until Friday, October 7. Nominate a friend, colleague, client, employee or employer who deserves to be celebrated for their contributions.

This will be the first live presentation of the awards since 2019. The awards have been otherwise presented annually since 2012 and were presented virtually in 2021.

The awards are presented to select individuals who make a considerable contribution to the Ottawa economy, with a focus on:

Hiring, sourcing and purchasing locally

Exporting goods or services from Ottawa

Attracting tourists or investment to the city

Launching new and innovative businesses in Ottawa

Mentoring other entrepreneurs

Helping other businesses succeed by providing time, expertise or knowledge

Getting involved in, or giving back to, their community

If you know someone who fits this description, nominate them today!

The winners for the 2022 Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards will be announced during TiE Ottawa’s TiECON Canada Conference, on Friday, October 28.

TiE is the largest network of entrepreneurs and professionals in the world, dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship. TiE Ottawa has been fostering entrepreneurship in the National Capital Region for 17 years by supporting budding entrepreneurs with mentorship, networking, education and global connectivity.