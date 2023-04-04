The Stittsville Business Association strives to support businesses of all sizes in Stittsville to help them succeed. They use a mixture of social media, an interactive website, networking events and community-planned activities to allow businesses to network and get their names out to the public. The SBA is part of the Ottawa Board of Trade (OBT), which enables them to expand resources and the support that is available to our local businesses, while also receiving the benefits and exposure as an OBT member.

Annual General Meeting and Call for Nominations

The SBA will be holding their Annual General Meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023, at Ale Amberwood Eatery located at 54 Springbrook Drive, Stittsville. They are looking to fill nine currently available seats for the upcoming year. Positions include:

President

Vice-President

Secretary

Treasurer

Six Directors at Large

Nominations to the board must be received by 4:00 pm on Friday, April 7th, 2023 from members of the Stittsville Business Association. Members will be able to vote on the nominees during the AGM on April 18th, 2023. The nominations must be seconded by a member of the association.

To complete the nomination form, please visit the Stittsville Business Association at this link.