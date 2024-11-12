November news and events at Goulbourn Museum

With October’s ghosts and goblins behind us, November ushers in a time of reflection — symbolized by the poppies of Remembrance Day — and sets the stage for the festive cheer of the holiday season. Hard to believe, but the Museum’s Old-Fashioned Christmas is just over two weeks away! Have you marked your calendars yet? It’s sure to be a holly, jolly good time!

Poppies of Goulbourn Exhibition

Every year, a portion of the Museum is draped in handmade poppies crafted by local volunteers and community groups. The Poppies of Goulbourn display is designed to inspire reflection and highlight the critical importance of Remembrance, as well as what it means to be Canadian. In 2024, volunteers generously crafted and donated 309 handmade poppies, dedicating approximately 140 hours to creating these beautiful pieces and sewing them onto the display net. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to this year’s exhibit, and a special shout-out to the firefighters from Station 81 for their continued support in installing the exhibition! Poppies of Goulbourn will be on display until mid-November.

Poppy Flag Raised in Remembrance

In addition to the Poppies of Goulbourn display, we are proudly flying the Poppy flag at the Museum for the month of November. If you’re interested in purchasing a flag of your own, it is available (along with a variety of other items) from The Legion Poppy Store. Proceeds from the Poppy Store are one of several sources of revenue for the Legion, helping to fund the important work they do.

Calligraphy Workshop Draws Rave Reviews

Our “Intro to Calligraphy” workshop was a resounding success! Participants had a fantastic time learning the art of beautiful lettering from Richard Draffin, a local Kanata scribe with over 40 years of experience. Richard, who currently does calligraphy for the federal government and continues to teach and work on his own projects, brought his expertise and passion for the craft to the class. As a long-time volunteer at Goulbourn Museum, his enthusiasm for sharing his skills made the workshop an unforgettable experience for all.

Old-Fashioned Christmas Event

Discover the charm of an Old-Fashioned Christmas at Goulbourn Museum on Sunday, November 24th! Join us from 10 AM to 3 PM for a day of festive family fun, including the chance to meet Santa, feed the ‘Christmas goats,’ roast marshmallows by the fire, create vintage Christmas crafts, enjoy a reading of a special holiday story, and more. A local greenery vendor will also be selling wreaths and swags to kickstart your holiday decorating.



Bring your cellphone or camera and capture your own festive moments with Santa! Our friendly volunteers will be on hand to assist with photos, ensuring you have lasting digital memories to cherish.



Admission is free, but donations are warmly welcomed!

Museum Treasurer Off on New Adventure

Join the Museum Board and staff members in bidding farewell to our treasured Treasurer, Jazmin Lopez Muga! Jazmin joined the Museum’s Board of Directors in 2022 and was serving her first year as Treasurer. She is leaving the Museum to pursue an exciting new opportunity, and we wish her all the best in her next adventure!