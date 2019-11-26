OC Transpo teaming up with Brown’s YIG to fill the bus for Ottawa Food Banks

The 35th annual OC Transpo/Loblaw Christmas Food Drive to benefit the Ottawa Food Bank is again collecting non-perishable food and cash donations outside of Brown’s Your Independent Grocer on Stittsville Main Street. Every year Brown’s invite OC Transpo to their parking lot for this important local cause. The bus will be parked from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm on November 30th in front of the main entrance.

The Stittsville Food Bank has been a food drive participant providing volunteers to help out and a recipient over the years. This food drive has provided our local food bank with generous donations from the community. The food supplies received each year, enables the Stittsville Food Bank to sustain its Christmas Hamper Program for families here in Stittsville and area. Food collected is delivered to four local food banks: the Ottawa Food Bank, FAMSAC Food Cupboard in Nepean, the Stittsville Food Bank and the Kanata Food Cupboard.

Volunteers are an integral part of a successful day by accepting the donations, handing out pamphlets and sorting the donations on the bus. Unable to make a donation on the 30th? You can donate online at ottawafoodbank.ca/octranspo. For every dollar you give, the Ottawa Food Bank can purchase about $5 worth of food because of their wholesale purchasing power.

Every day, the Ottawa Food Bank’s Michael Street warehouse distributes 14 tons of food. This provides 114 member agencies with supplies to feed 39,000 people each month, and 37 per cent of them are children.