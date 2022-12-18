OC Transpo winter service – pilot projects, Rte 62 weekend trips brings service closer to Iber Road and ride for free on New Year’s Eve

OC Transpo winter service changes will take effect on Sunday, December 25. This winter, changes will include service adjustments on select routes, two new seasonal pilot programs, and special service for the holidays. New winter schedules are available on octranspo.com. Before heading out, use the Travel Planner to plan your trip and to see if it has changed.

Service Adjustments

Route 62 : Weekend trips will be modified to bring service closer to Iber Road.

: Weekend trips will be modified to bring service closer to Iber Road. School service on various routes will be adjusted to better meet customers’ needs. Visit octranspo.com for details.

Rack & Roll Winter Pilot

This year, OC Transpo’s Rack & Roll Program will be extended year-round as a pilot on the entire bus fleet. Whether travelling to work, school, or just out enjoying Ottawa’s winter weather, we encourage customers to consider combining biking and transit with ease through the Rack & Roll year-round pilot.

OC Transpo welcomes customer feedback on this pilot program through the customer feedback form. Through the winter, OC Transpo will gather data on how the bike racks perform in winter weather to determine if an all-season program will be permanent.

Starting this December, the OC Transpo Rack & Roll practice bike rack will be moved at the beginning of each month to a new station to make it easier for cyclists to try it out in their area. Station locations will be advertised on octranspo.com.

Severe Storm Schedule Pilot

This winter, OC Transpo will implement a new Severe Storm Schedule pilot for buses on weekdays when 31 cm or more of snow is expected, or under severe weather conditions. This pilot aims to help us better provide safe and reliable bus service during severe winter storms.

When the Severe Storm Schedule is implemented on weekdays, bus service will be based on a Saturday schedule, with the addition of limited service early in the morning and on some weekday-only routes. Trips will be added to select routes servicing hospitals.

Most articulated buses will be replaced with double-decker and 40-foot buses to improve service reliability.

When a severe storm is forecast for the weekend, the schedule will stay the same and some bus type adjustments will be made to reduce the number of articulated buses in service.

Para Transpo and O-Train service levels will not be reduced when the Severe Storm Schedule is in effect, but as with any mode of transportation, OC Transpo customers should plan ahead and expect delays in severe storm conditions.

OC Transpo will communicate through regular channels a day before the Severe Storm Schedule is being implemented. Sign up for My Alerts to be notified instantly by text message or email when the Severe Storm Schedule is in effect. Use OC Transpo’s Travel Planner to see how your trip will change when the Severe Storm Schedule is in effect.

Holiday Service

A special holiday service will run from Sunday, December 25 to Friday, January 6. Check octranspo.com for information on hours of operation, frequency adjustments and schedules for bus routes and O-Train Line 1 during the holidays. Customers can get real-time schedule information, 24 hours a day, by calling 613-560-1000 or texting 560560 plus their four-digit bus stop number or first three letters of the station name.

Para Transpo Holiday Bookings

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Christmas, Boxing and New Year’s Days. Regular scheduled trips are automatically cancelled, but customers may book trips for these days by using My Para Transpo or by calling 613-560-5000 up to seven days before each holiday. Don’t forget to suspend your regular bookings if you are on vacation during the holiday season. Para Transpo customers can now text 57272 to connect with OC Transpo Customer Service Representatives for estimated arrival times, direct cancellations, or general questions.

Ride for no charge on New Year’s Eve

In partnership with MADD Ottawa and Safer Roads Ottawa, OC Transpo is offering no-charge service on buses, O-Train and Para Transpo on New Year’s Eve from 6 pm to 4 am. OC Transpo will operate a Saturday schedule, with additional service on busy routes. O-Train Line 1 will run until 2 am, after which Night bus service will run through downtown. O-Train Line 2 buses will run until 1 am. Para Transpo runs until 3 am (with last trips booked at 2:30 am). Fare gates will be open, and OC Transpo will have staff at some stations to help customers.

Transit is the best way to travel to festivities across the city. Use the Travel Planner to plan your New Year’s Eve trip.

Visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000 for more information about OC Transpo winter service and schedules. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.