October 19 was a day filled with fun, history and spookiness – photos

The weekend of October 19th was filled with many events for residents to attend. Stittsville Central was out and about and captured in photos some of activities in our community.

The Lions Club held a bottle drive to support White Cane Month.

Next it was on to Jo-Jo’s for their annual Pumpkin Patch Party. A large crowd attended this fun event where they enjoyed pizza (of course), ice cream and received a free pumpkin. The miniature horses from Hoofbeats and Heartbeats were a huge hit with the children.

Next stop, Re-Read Used Books to meet all the spooky authors of those horror books we read. Another great turn-out to meet the authors: Stephanie Anne; Chris Campeau; Charlene Elsby; Madison McSweeney; MK Schultz; John Haas; Syren Nightshade; James K. Moran; AJ Dolman; J.E. Marriott; and, of course, Trisha and Ray owners of Re-Read.

And the day wouldn’t be complete, without gaining more local history knowledge. The Goulbourn Township Historical Society had an interesting presentation. Local residents shared their stories of precious family heirlooms and artifacts.