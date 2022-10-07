October is Library Month – special giveaways and activities coming up at the Stittsville branch

During Library Month, libraries across Ottawa celebrate the services, resources, and opportunities that they offer their communities, while also taking the time to reflect on the ways that libraries have a significant role to play to raise awareness of the valuable benefits libraries play: promoting learning, connecting communities, supporting inclusion and literacy.

This October, Ottawa Public Library (OPL) branches will be highlighting their important role in countering misinformation and disinformation and to support information literacy skills. OPL’s theme this year is a reminder and call to action: “Read between the lines/Lire entre les lignes”. Given the sheer volume of mis- and disinformation in a world characterized by “fake news” and information overload, libraries can help customers think critically, increase their awareness and raise their ability to seek, find, and interpret information.

During Library Month, any new customer signing up for a library card will receive their choice of a locally-made OPL fanny pack or book bag and so will the person who referred them (while supplies last). Remember, residents can register for an OPL library card online or in person at the Stittsville Branch.

The Art Space Wall has a special display of the artwork created by the talented Stittsville Branch art group who meet on Thursdays creating their works. Drop in to see what beautiful art this group is sharing for the month of October.

You won’t want to miss this presentation as our community experiences an increase in wildlife on our streets. Residents are invited to an information session on ‘Coyotes and Wildlife’ presented in partnership with Eco West Enders and presented by The Ottawa Wildlife Center on October 18th. To register and discover more visit: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/connecting-nature.

Children’s programming continues through the school year and with an extra children’s staff member, Stittsville has more programs than ever. Ask in branch or check online for details.

(Enter a draw at the Stittsville Library Branch to win “52 week-ends inoubliables ou Québec et en Ontario”.)

Stittsville branch has a fun contest to win a book. Drop into the branch to enter the draw to win “52 week-ends inoubliables ou Québec et en Ontario”. The draw will take place October 21 before 6:00pm.

Please note Beginning Tuesday, October 11, most urban and suburban branches, including Stittsville, will be open from 10 am to 8 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, allowing for more morning visits to the Library. We look forward to seeing morning customers as we revert to pre-Covid hours.

Our Library is a trustworthy source of credible information, diverse informed perspectives and helpful expertise and we thank you for all you do in our community. Library Month is also a way of saying thanks to all OPL customers and champions from the staff members. The Friends of Ottawa Public Library Association are generous supporters of Library Month.