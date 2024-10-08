October news and events from Goulbourn Museum

(Jessica Parsons, Programming Manager, was responsible for the Goulbourn Museum’s display at the 2024 Richmond Fair. The Board members volunteered their time to help out at the display as well during the weekend. Photo: Stittsville Central)

Last month Goulbourn Museum staff and volunteers celebrated the start of autumn at the annual Richmond Fair. Their booth welcomed nearly 900 visitors, and over 360 of you joined in the fun by filling out our candy contest ballots! They are excited to keep the momentum going in October with a variety of adult workshops and children’s programs. So, grab your pumpkin spice lattes and get ready for a month filled with fun, creativity, and community!

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

(Registrar, Sarah Holla, attaches the Survivors’ Flag to the Museum’s flag pole.)

In September we raised the Survivors’ Flag to remember and recognize those impacted by the residential school system in Canada. Every element represented on the flag was carefully selected by Survivors from across the country, who were consulted in the flag’s creation. To learn the symbolism of all the elements, we encourage you to visit The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation website: https://nctr.ca/exhibits/survivors-flag/

The Survivors’ Flag will be exhibited at the Museum until early November, after which we will raise the Poppy Flag in honor of Remembrance Day.

Volunteers Needed to Sew Poppies to Net

Thank you to everyone who donated handmade poppies for this year’s Poppies of Goulbourn exhibition. We are now in need of volunteers to sew the poppies to the net as well as reinforce the existing poppies, so they are more securely attached.

The net will be available at the Museum during open hours: Fridays and Saturdays from 10 AM to 4 PM. We invite you to drop by and help!

If those times don’t work for you, we’d be happy to accommodate you on a weekday by appointment. Just email info@goulbournmuseum.ca to arrange a visit. Thank you for your support!

Adult Workshops at the Museum

We still have a few spots in our three-week Intro to Modern Calligraphy program which begins on October 9th. And there is plenty of time to register for our encaustic art workshop in December! More information and registration details below:

Intro to Modern Calligraphy – 3 Week Program

Wednesday, October 9, 16 & 23 from 7:00-9:00 p.m.

$135/person (total for all three sessions)

Join us for three sessions of learning modern calligraphy in a fun and sharing atmosphere. We will explore contemporary lettering using traditional pen and inks. The three sessions will be Wednesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. Session 1 will be an introduction to pen and ink using lower case or miniscule letters. In the second session we will be learning the upper case or majuscule letters. In the last session we will finish by putting together what we have learnt into words, sentences with fun simple projects in time for the holiday season. Cost for this beginner-level workshop is $135 for all three sessions and includes all supplies as well as light refreshments. Program is designed for ages 16+ and participants must be able to attend all three workshops. REGISTER

Intro to Encaustic Workshop

December 4, 2024 from 7:00-9:00 p.m.

$45.00/person

Learn the ancient art of painting with pigmented, melted beeswax in this adult workshop. Cost is $45 and includes supplies and light refreshments. REGISTER

(Our sold-out Sophisticated Succulents Needle Felting Workshop was a roaring success! Participant feedback was positive and encouraged the Museum to offer more needle felting workshops in the future.)

Spooktacular Halloween Craft Event

MONSTER MASH – FAMILY CRAFT DAY

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join us for a spooky day filled with Halloween-inspired crafts and activities at this month’s Family Craft Day. The event is geared towards children ages 4-11. Participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the program. Cost is $5 per participant and pre-registration is required. Costumes are encouraged! REGISTER

Museum Closed for Thanksgiving

The Museum will be closed for the Thanksgiving long weekend, including Friday, October 11 & Saturday, October 12. We look forward to welcoming you again the following weekend.