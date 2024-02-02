Off-leash and on-leash dog parks in Stittsville – a complicated issue

A dog park is defined as an off-leash or on-leash area offering opportunities for people and their dogs to socialize and exercise legally. Dog parks can be built within larger urban parks although most are created as stand-alone. Dog parks are a feasible option for satisfying the physical and social interaction needs of dogs and their owners, while providing separation for non-dog owners who may be offended by dogs. However, minimizing the issues commonly found with dog parks inevitably relies on effective design strategies such as designated on-leash and off-leash parks.

Even though dog park designations should be formulated in consideration of their benefits and conflicts when the parks are being designed, no studies available have investigated whether the existing design strategies match the increased benefits and conflicts of dog parks, especially with the increase of dog owners during Covid, or assess if the design of dog parks can support the provision of health benefits while relieving these conflicts.

One such tragic incident occurred recently in an ‘on-leash dog park’ in Stittsville. The family to whom this happened wish to remain anonymous, but strongly hope that a lesson is learned by all dog owners.

Two dogs were being walked by their owner on-leash in Kittiwake Park (an on-leash park). A couple arrived with two larger, white dogs who neither of which were on a leash. One of the off-leash dogs came charging up to one of the on-leash dogs. This terrified him and he thrashed and wriggled out of his leash and collar and ran towards the road. Sadly, Diesel was hit by a car and and killed instantly.

(Diesel on the right is waiting for a treat with his baby brother. Photo: provided)

The owner of Diesel shares the family’s feelings. “My husband is feeling a tremendous amount of grief and guilt for simply walking our dog…a thing our dogs absolutely enjoyed! I will never forgive the couple who thought that it was okay to break the law and walk their dogs off lead. We do not blame the driver. Unfortunately, this poor woman will carry the grief and knowledge that she unwillingly killed our beautiful boy Diesel.

The worst of it is, the other dog owners don’t even know the pain that they caused my family as they called their dog and simply walked off in the other direction. Thank you to the driver and the other couple who stopped to see if they could help my husband. My husband was so busy tending to our dogs and they left so quickly that we did not find out who the negligent couple was. I hope this story reaches them so they will STOP walking their dogs off leash.”

She added, “there is a reason for the leash law. Please, PLEASE, Please do not walk your dogs off lead unless they are in a designated dog park or in a fenced, secured area.”

This is a tragic and traumatic ending for the family and the driver of the car.

Councillor Gower’s office has provided a list of all of the ‘off-leash’ parks in Stittsville and some with specified times, so residents can enhance the benefits of their walks, while reducing any conflicts that could occur in an on-leash park.

Alfred McCoy Park – 73 West Ridge Drive

– 73 West Ridge Drive W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park – 1751 Stittsville Main Street

– 1751 Stittsville Main Street Coyote Run Park – 367 West Ridge Drive

– 367 West Ridge Drive Deer Run Park – 272 West Ridge Drive

– 272 West Ridge Drive Feed Mill Creek Park – 1080 Carp Road

– 1080 Carp Road Fringewood Park Phase 2 – 1 Poole Creek Crescent

– 1 Poole Creek Crescent Lady Birds Park – 65 Sirocco Crescent

– 65 Sirocco Crescent Paul Lindsay Park – 81 Trailway Circle

– 81 Trailway Circle Pine Bluff Park – 46P Hesse Crescent

– 46P Hesse Crescent Pioneer Plains Park: mixed. Dogs are allowed off-leash from 7:30 am to 9:30 am. Dogs on leash all other times.

mixed. Dogs are allowed off-leash from 7:30 am to 9:30 am. Dogs on leash all other times. Shea Woods – there are plans in place for the development of a dog park. More information is available here: UPDATE: Agreement reached for the City to purchase and acquire Shea Woods – Glen Gower | Councillor / Conseiller | Stittsville

– there are plans in place for the development of a dog park. More information is available here: UPDATE: Agreement reached for the City to purchase and acquire Shea Woods – Glen Gower | Councillor / Conseiller | Stittsville Trustee M Curry Park: mixed. Dogs on leash: May to August, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to noon; September to April, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm. Dogs are allowed off-leash at all other times.

mixed. Dogs on leash: May to August, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to noon; September to April, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm. Dogs are allowed off-leash at all other times. Wyldwood Park – 24 Wintergreen Drive

Unfortunately the signage in some of the parks listed above does not indicate that it is an off-leash area.

In 2019, Stittsville Central also shared an article on Ottawa By-law provide dog park etiquette and signage clarification with links to more information and rules around dog parks.

If you are looking for a larger area for your dogs, who have been socially trained, to run free in a 100-acre environment, we suggest reading our 2019 article on Boogity Dog Walking, located at Barkwood Forest on Fernbank Road. You can find out more and the different services provided: http://boogity.ca/barkwood_forest/.