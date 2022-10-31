Off we went a-haunting to capture Stittsville’s Halloween 2022

Lesley McKay

(Ottawa Fire Station 81 played host to the trick or treaters on Halloween night. Photos and Videos: Stittsville Central)

From witches to goblins and skeletons too, Halloween has risen from the dead again. After two years of a subdued night of terror, the yards of Stittsville neighbourhoods were again filled with candy, fun and fright.

We travelled from Potter’s Key in the north to Rathwell Landing in the south, to bring you some photos and videos of the eeriest displays across our community. Animatronics have certainly upped the displays, but skeletons definitely rule. Families also showed kindness with fundraisers for the Stittsville Food Bank and the Snowsuit Fund. One community ensured that their streets were accessible to all the kiddies and youth. From homemade creations, Spiderman, firemen and witches, we saw them all at our door and even more at Ottawa Fire Station 81.

We hope you get a thrilling shiver from these Halloween moments:

Stittsville-Halloween-Night-2022-007
Stittsville-Halloween-Night-2022-005
Stittsville-Halloween-Night-2022-002
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-030
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-029
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-028
Stittsville-Halloween-Night-2022-004
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-027
Stittsville-Halloween-Night-2022-003
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-031
Stittsville-Halloween-Night-2022-006
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-025
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-026
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-024
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-023
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-022
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-021
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-020
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-019
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-018
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-017
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-016
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-015
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-014
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-013
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-012
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-011
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-010
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-008
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-005
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-003
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-004
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-003
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-002
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-017
Stittsville-Halloween-Night-2022-008
Halloween-2022-Stittsville-001
Stittsville-Halloween-Night-2022-001
Stittsville-Halloween-Night-2022-009
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-017
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-016
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-015
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-014
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-013
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-012
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-011
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-010
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-009
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-008
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-007
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-006
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-005
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-004
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-002
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-001
Stittsville-Halloween-2022-018
SUPPORT LOCAL STITTSVILLE
SHARE THIS

Leave a Reply

This site uses User Verification plugin to reduce spam. See how your comment data is processed.