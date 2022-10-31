Off we went a-haunting to capture Stittsville’s Halloween 2022

(Ottawa Fire Station 81 played host to the trick or treaters on Halloween night. Photos and Videos: Stittsville Central)

From witches to goblins and skeletons too, Halloween has risen from the dead again. After two years of a subdued night of terror, the yards of Stittsville neighbourhoods were again filled with candy, fun and fright.

We travelled from Potter’s Key in the north to Rathwell Landing in the south, to bring you some photos and videos of the eeriest displays across our community. Animatronics have certainly upped the displays, but skeletons definitely rule. Families also showed kindness with fundraisers for the Stittsville Food Bank and the Snowsuit Fund. One community ensured that their streets were accessible to all the kiddies and youth. From homemade creations, Spiderman, firemen and witches, we saw them all at our door and even more at Ottawa Fire Station 81.

We hope you get a thrilling shiver from these Halloween moments: