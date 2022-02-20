OHS webinar series: Learn how to keep your pets happy

(Zazie Todd with her late dog Bodger in November 2019. Photo: Zazie Todd)

Giving your furry friends the best life possible is every pet owner’s ultimate goal. With the introduction of a ground-breaking webinar series, the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) is helping to make sure Ottawa’s pets are happy.

The presenter of the four webinars, Zazie Todd, PhD, is an award-winning author and animal behaviour specialist. Each webinar will get to the core of how to make pets happy as well as how to address common behaviour issues in cats and dogs.

“Having happier pets starts with giving your pets more and varied enrichment,” Zazie explains. “There are many opportunities to stimulate our pets in everyday life. I want to help people find those opportunities.”

Zazie will be presenting a specialty webinar each Monday at 6:30 p.m. from February 28 to March 21:

Tips and Tricks to Making Dogs Happy (February 28) – Learn how to make your dog happier, less likely to have behaviour issues, and more likely to have a great relationship with you! How to Prevent Common Behaviour Issues in Dogs (March 7) – Behaviour issues are surprisingly common in dogs, and this webinar will be full of tips on how to prevent them in the first place and cope with them when they occur. Tips and Tricks to Making Cats Happy (March 14) – Learn how to make your cat happier, less likely to have behaviour issues, and more likely to have a great relationship with you! How to Prevent Common Behaviour Issues in Cats (March 21) – In this webinar, you’ll learn about some common behaviour issues in cats.

Offered virtually via Zoom, the hour-long webinars cost $25 each, or $90 for all four. Visit the OHS website for more information and to register.