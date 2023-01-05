On-line portal for Vacant Unit Tax (VUT) declaration now open

Residential property owners can now complete their 2022 occupancy declaration. Notices for the Vacant Unit Tax were mailed to property owners in November, 2022 in which the property Roll Number and an Access Code were provided to declare the property. As of 2:30pm on January 4th, the City of Ottawa had received 17,000 completed declarations.

If the property is your main residence, as an owner you must submit a declaration. A declaration for each property must be submitted for residents who own more than one home. Units that are vacant for at least six months of the year would be charged an extra fee of one percent of the property’s assessed value.

The deadline to declare a property’s occupancy status for 2022 is March 16, 2023. Late declarations will be accepted until April 30th. In 2023, the late fee of $250.00 will be waived to provide additional time for residents to complete their declaration.

The mandatory declaration is primarily completed online directly in the on-line portal, through the Vacant Unit Tax home page and should take no longer than five minutes to complete.

Several options are also available to help residential property owners requiring assistance in completing the declaration, including seniors and persons with disabilities:

Call Revenue Services at 613-580-2444 and selecting option 3 to complete a declaration over the phone, or to book an in-person appointment at the Mary Pitt Centre at 100 Constellation Drive.

Call 613-580-2400 to contact the City using Canada Video Relay Service – which uses internet and mobile phone technologies to connect the caller with real-time sign language interpretation.

Further information is available at www.ottawa.ca/vut.