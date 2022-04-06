Ontario expands fourth-dose eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

(Joan Davis a long-time Stittsville resident receives her COVID-19 vaccination.)

The Ontario government is officially expanding eligibility for fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting April 7th, 2022, individuals over 60 years old as well as those identified as Inuit and Métis and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over will be eligible for their fourth doses.

At 8:00 a.m. on April 7th, those who are eligible can book their fourth doses via the COVID-19 vaccination portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900, through public health units that use their own booking systems, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies, or participating primary care settings.

“As we continue to live with COVID-19, we are using every tool available to manage this virus and reduce its impact on our hospitals and health system, including by expanding the use of booster doses,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

The fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will provide an extra layer of protection against the Omicron and BA.2 variants, making severe illness and the need for hospitalization much less likely.

As of April 5th, 2022, more than 32 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Over 92 percent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, more than 91 percent have received their second dose, and over 55 percent have received their booster.

“Vaccines are our best defence against COVID-19 and its variants. Because of our exceptionally high vaccination rates and Ontario’s cautious approach, we currently have one of the lowest hospitalization rates in the country and have performed well throughout this pandemic when compared to other similar sized provinces and states. I encourage everyone who’s eligible to get boosted as soon as you’re able.”

Those who are eligible for their fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to book their appointment as soon as possible.

For questions regarding your eligibility, contact the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 (or 1-866-797-0007 for those who are deaf, hearing-impaired, or speech-impaired) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. any day of the week.