Ontario extends Health Card renewal date

(Ontario Health Card renewal has been extended until September 30, 2022. Graphic: Service Ontario)

The requirement to renew health cards has been extended until September 30, 2022. Ontarians will continue to be able to use their expired health card, including a red and white health card, to access insured health care services. Health care providers can continue to accept expired health cards following the previous February 28, 2022 deadline.

This have been concerns expressed from those who have to renew their Health Card. For many, they don’t wish to enter the Service Ontario centres during the pandemic, and for seniors or youth without a driver’s licence it is difficult to renew. A driver’s license is the main identification document used to renew a health card. To make it easier and more convenient for Ontarians to renew health cards online, ServiceOntario is taking steps to enable online health card renewal using Ontario Photo Cards (the purple ID card) in the coming months.

(The Ontario Photo Card. Graphic: Ontario Government)

“In response to the pandemic our government extended the renewal requirements for Ontario health cards,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “While the majority of Ontarians have continued to renew their documents throughout the pandemic, we are committed to ensuring all Ontarians have the opportunity to renew while continuing to access the care they need, when they need it.”

To renew your Health Card online, visit this link.

An individual who faces difficulties renewing their health card, for whatever reason, should contact ServiceOntario at 1-866-532-3161 (TTY : 1-800-387-5559) to inquire about options for their specific situation.