Open House for new Stittsville Youth Centre

(The Stittsville Youth Centre, located on the second floor of the Frederick Banting Alternative High School, held an Open House on April 10, 2024 and the kids who were there enjoyed the many games available and free pizza too!)

This past Wednesday, April 10, we visited Frederick Banting Alternative High School for the Kiwanis-run Stittsville Youth Centre open house. It was a great event put on by excellent organizers and volunteers.

The youth centre is a new place designed by the members of Kiwanis to have teens from the community come together in a safe and welcoming environment. Kiwanis most famously known for their Kids4Kids Talent Showcase and Movie Nights in the Park has always strived to create places for youth to express themselves and have fun. This is no different as the youth centre’s main focus is to have a place for kids from grades 7-12 to come and hang out together.

The open house was a chance for teens and parents alike to come by and see what the Youth Centre is all about. The event had all sorts of things to do. Whether it was playing ping pong with a friend or trying out the big arcade machine, everyone had something to do. There was also a big collection of board games and many decks of cards for those who like tabletop games. There also was free PIZZA!! for everyone who attended the event.

Talking to kids at the event the general consensus was that the Youth Centre was a hit. I heard a lot of great compliments about the staff being helpful and very welcoming. Overall the vibe of the event was very positive and was a great peek into the future of what this Youth Centre could be.

The Youth Centre wouldn’t be possible, however, without the help from volunteers. If you are a high school student looking to gain your 40 hours or if you are just someone who wants to aid in your community your help is wanted.

The Youth Centre will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the second floor of the Frederick Banting Alternative High School.

Visit the Kanata-Stittsville Kiwanis website at http://www.kanata-stittsvillekiwanis.org to learn more or email glynn. Kneebone@kiwanis-kanatastittsville.ca. You can also email Glynn if you would like to volunteer a few hours at the youth centre.