Ottawa 67’s host practice at Stittsville’s Johnny Leroux Arena

(On February 11, 2024, the Ottawa 67’s rolled into Stittsville on the team bus to hold a practice with players of the SMHA Rams players. Henry Mews, #11 of the 67’s, is ready to sign a hockey stick for a fan. Photos: Stittsville Central)

This past Sunday one of the most historic OHL teams visited Stittsville. The Ottawa 67’s visited our community to practice at the Johnny Leroux Arena. With the help of Stittsville Minor Hockey, the 67’s hosted an open practice for all of Stittsville to come out and watch. The 67’s have held many practices within the Ottawa community, the Johnny Leroux Arena being the newest arena they have visited.

The team was greeted by a tunnel of sticks held by young members of the Stittsville Rams. Once the team hit the ice for practice, players gave out pucks and posed for pictures in the arena lobby with all the fans who attended the event.

(The Ottawa 67’s entering the Johnny Leroux Arena to a tunnel of sticks held by members of the Stittsville Rams. Shown are 67’s players Chase Yanni and Caden Kelly. Photos: Ottawa 67’s Instagram)

Stittsville Central talked to the Ottawa 67’s and Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) Manager of Community Relations, Marc St-Pierre. He stated, “Our 67’s players and staff enjoyed engaging with the community on and off the ice, and we are excited to continue developing our relationship with local minor hockey organizations to continue growing the game.” A point that seemed to be stressed throughout the weekend was the importance of community involvement for semi-pro and professional teams.“ The 67’s Community Practices are a testament to that commitment, and we are grateful to have the support of Stittsville Minor Hockey and the entire Stittsville community in running the event on Sunday.”

With the hockey season for many youth players within Stittsville Minor Hockey wrapping up in the next month, this is a great way to cap off the season by getting to see such great hockey on the ice they’ve grown up playing on.

The event concluded with the signing of autographs by all of the players. A great way to end off an exciting afternoon of hockey. The community practices for the Ottawa 67’s are a great tradition that the team has started. It allows young players in the community to meet future NHL prospects and see what the road of hockey could lead to.

The 67’s are heading on an upcoming mini road trip to North Bay (February 16) and Barrie (February 17). They return to Ottawa to play the North Bay Battalion this Monday the 19th at TD Place.

You can check out the rest of the 67’s schedule and buy tickets at chl.ca/ohl-67s.