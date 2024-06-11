Ottawa Catholic School Board announces two new Stittsville schools funded by Ontario government

The Ontario Ministry of Education has approved $117 million in funding for four different Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) capital projects. The investment will add three new schools to the OCSB family and a much-needed addition to St. Philip Catholic School. The announcement was made on June 7th in Stittsville.

This funding highlights the Ministry of Education’s on-going investment in Catholic education and will enhance educational opportunities for students across the region. This decision is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our Trustees, who tirelessly advocate for Catholic education and work closely and directly with the Ministry of Education. It also highlights the comprehensive business plans submitted by the Planning and Facilities Department under the leadership of Superintendent Miro Vala, who was instrumental in securing funding for these projects.

Chair of the Ottawa Catholic School Board, Mark D. Mullan, said, “This funding is a significant investment in the future of our students and communities. We are grateful to the Ministry for their on-going commitment to Catholic education. Together, we’re not just building schools; we’re building brighter futures for our students. These projects address immediate needs while laying the foundation for brighter educational futures across our communities.”

The four approved projects are:

Fernbank High School (Grades 7-12) This state-of-the-art facility will provide a modern learning environment that builds on our commitment to student and staff well-being. It will offer innovative spaces designed to foster collaboration and creativity.

The new OCSB secondary school will serve students in the Fernbank community in Stittsville-Kanata. This funding will support the construction of a Grade 7-12 secondary school with a capacity of 1,439 students.

The new school will be located on an 18-acre site at the corner of Cope Drive and Atlas Terrace in the Fernbank community. This facility will provide much-needed instructional space in one of the city’s key growth areas. Mer Bleue Elementary School (Grades K-6 and a child care centre) This project will expand our elementary education offerings and provide childcare facilities to support families in our community. Fernbank North Elementary School (Grades K-6 and a child care centre) This project addresses the critical need for elementary school facilities. It underscores our dedication to providing inclusive and innovative learning environments. St. Philip Catholic Elementary School addition This addition will accommodate the growing demand for Catholic education and provide students access to quality learning spaces.

Thomas D’Amico, OCSB Director of Education, said, “These projects exemplify our commitment to fostering the well-being of our students and staff while embracing community input and driving innovation in education. By introducing three new schools and an essential addition to St. Philip’s Catholic School, we ensure families can access a Catholic school conveniently located in their neighbourhood—where their children can learn, play, and grow alongside their community. This initiative enhances educational opportunities and contributes to our families’ overall health and vitality.”

Scott Phelan, the Ottawa Catholic School Board Trustee for Zone 1 told Stittsville Central, “Today marks a historic milestone for our community and our school board. The investment of over $117 million to expand Catholic education across the Ottawa area is not just a financial contribution; it is a commitment to the future of our children’s education and the betterment of our community.”

Phelan continued, “Here in Zone 1, representing the Stittsville/Osgoode/Rideau-Jock area, we are particularly thrilled about the upcoming Fernbank High School and Fernbank North Elementary School. These new educational institutions will significantly alleviate the accommodation pressures on our west-end high schools and provide state-of-the-art facilities for our students. Moreover, the investment of nearly $10 million to expand St. Philip in Richmond highlights our commitment to supporting and nurturing the growth of our communities. This expansion will enable us to better serve the educational needs of Richmond’s young minds. We thank the Minister of Education and MPP Ghamari. We look forward to welcoming you to our schools in the near future, especially for occasions as joyous and significant as this. Your support makes a tangible difference in the lives of our students, and for that, we are deeply grateful.”