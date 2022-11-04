Ottawa Humane Society announces new President and CEO

Four months after announcing the retirement of current CEO Bruce Roney, the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) Board of Directors has revealed the successful candidate taking over the position of President and CEO. Sharon Miko, currently serving as the organization’s Director of Operations, will begin her new role in mid-November.

(Bruce Roney is heading off to retirement after more than twenty years as the OHS President and CEO.)

“It has been an incredible journey and honour to be part of this team’s work,” said Roney of leading the OHS for more than twenty years.

The OHS Board of Directors appointed a search committee and hiring firm in April to assist in searching country wide. After reviewing a long list of candidates, the committee narrowed it down to a shortlist through a series of interviews.

“In the end, we found that the best candidate for the job was already within the organization,” said Travis Webb, Chair of the OHS Board of Directors, on the decision to appoint Sharon Miko the new President and CEO.

Sharon Miko joined the OHS in 2003 as Manager – Outreach before she moved to her current role as Director of Operations in 2007. Sharon has since led many of the organization’s successes, including the creation of the OHS’s mobile spay/neuter services and new Community Programs and Intervention Services departments. She also led the initiative that saw the OHS become the first humane society to be nationally accredited by Humane Canada.

“I’m very excited to take this next step in my career,” said Sharon, “and to continue the organization’s work in creating a more humane and compassionate community for all animals.”