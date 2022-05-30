Ottawa Humane Society facing mounting costs as power outage drags on

The Ottawa Humane Society has been without power since Saturday’s storm. In addition to repairing damages to the building and property, the OHS is taking on substantial costs in fuel.

The OHS has a backup generator to maintain essential services for the animals. This includes keeping the lights on in the critical care unit, powering machines for monitoring vitals, and providing oxygen for animals in need of surgery. The generator has been running non-stop since the outage began.

“It’s a hefty cost, but it is an absolute necessity,” explained Lori Marcantonio, OHS director: development. “The generator makes it possible to avoid gaps in providing life-saving care for Ottawa’s animals during emergencies like this.”

The OHS is anticipating the total cost from the storm to be upwards of $15,000, and is reaching out to the community to help offset some of the cost.

Anyone who would like to help keep the lights on and ensure Ottawa’s animals continue to receive life-saving care can make a donation on the OHS’s website.

The OHS is available to admit animals in distress. To make an appointment to bring an animal in distress to the OHS, call 613-725-3166 ext. 221.

The adoption centre is closed, but the Ottawa Humane Society is now scheduling new adoption appointments. Anyone interested in making an appointment should call 613-725-3166 ext. 258. Most other programs and services are cancelled until Monday, May 30.