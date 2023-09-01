Ottawa Humane Society urges pet owners to brace for a hot week

After a relatively mild August, the temperature for the first week of September is predicted to soar into the 30s. The Ottawa Humane Society is urging pet owners to stay vigilant to protect their pets from the heat.

Do not leave your pets unattended in a vehicle for any length of time.

Keep your pets hydrated. Small animals like rabbits and Guinea pigs especially can be affected by hot temperatures and will likely need more water than usual.

Watch for symptoms of overheating like excessive panting, weakness or even collapsing and contact your veterinarian if you pet is showing these symptoms.

Some breeds of cats and dogs like pugs and Persian cats may be more prone to overheating.

When taking your pet for a walk, avoid hot pavement whenever possible to protect their paws.

Do not shave your pet as their coat helps prevent overheating and sunburn.

Watch out for environmental hazards — a cat can easily slip out an open window .

“Even a mild day can pose a danger to a pet left in a vehicle,” said Sharon Miko, OHS President & CEO. “With this sudden spike in heat, we want pet owners to make sure they are keeping their pets safe.”

If you see an animal alone in a vehicle with the owner nowhere in sight, dial 911.