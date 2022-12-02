Ottawa Police accepting donations for women’s and men’s hygiene products – Re-fill Project

The 7th installment of the Ottawa Police Services (Purse Project) has again partnered with Shopper’s Drug Mart and Citron Hygiene and they are inviting Ottawa residents to collect donations of personal hygiene products for women and men until December 11th. “Hygiene products are a monthly expense that some women in our community can’t afford,” says Cst. Dawn Neilly, organizer of 7th installment of the Purse Project.

“With the increase in cost for goods, we expect more women to be facing difficulties.” That’s why in addition to sanitary and hygiene products like pads and tampons, donations of soap, toothpaste, deodorant and shampoo, and products for men are also welcomed.

The collection of personal hygiene products was introduced in 2016 as the ‘Purse Project’ and resulted in over 8000 purses filled with necessities that were donated to women living at local area shelters.

In 2019, the OPS began emphasizing the products without the purses, because the need for these items is constant. “In our first campaign, the purses were a discreet way to deliver the products to women in need,” says Cst. Neilly. “Even though we kept the name and are so grateful for the community support, we no longer need purses and really want to focus on the products themselves. We are asking that donators do not put products in purses this year.” This is partly because of current public safety measures when it comes to sanitizing purses.

Donations from the Stittsville area will be accepted until December 11th and can be dropped off at the Ottawa Police Station at 211 Huntmar Drive between 8:30am and 4:30pm. All items collected will be delivered by OPS to local area shelters including, but not limited to, the Minwaashin Lodge, Youth Services Bureau, Nelson House and Cornerstone Housing.