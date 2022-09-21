Ottawa Police – candidate harassment, election sign damage and hate-based crimes will not be tolerated

The Ottawa Police Service is issuing a reminder that the municipal election process should be fully respected and that criminal harassment of candidates, election sign damage and hate-based crimes will not be tolerated. During most elections, these types of reports and complaints are often made to police.

To date, we have received 14 reports of mischief or theft of election signs.

“We ask that incidents of assaults, verbal harassment, threats to candidates and sign destruction be reported to police, particularly if they are suspected or deemed to be hate-motivated,” said Interim Chief Steve Bell. “Police will investigate these incidents and, where warranted, charges can be laid.”

Interfering with or damaging election signs is an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada. People can be charged for destroying or causing damage to signs. Charges can include mischief to property.

If you see anyone tampering with municipal election signs, please call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222. If you are the owner of a sign that is damaged, you can report incidents after the fact online or through the Police Reporting Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 7300.