Ottawa Police investigating hate crime that took place at Goulbourn Museum

On arrival for work on January 19th, the staff at Goulbourn Museum were met with a disturbing scene. In the early morning hours, the Museum’s flagpole had been vandalized and the Pride flag stolen. All was caught on the security cameras on the Museum’s site. Two men were seen pulling the flagpole down with the help of their vehicle and then made a quick departure with the Pride flag leaving behind a mess. The Ottawa Police were contacted and the Hate and Bias Crime Unit are investigating.

Museum staff shared the incident with residents on their Facebook page. “Although deeply disheartening, neither the act nor its intolerant motivation have done anything to lessen our commitment to the LGTBQIA2S+ community represented by the flag. In fact, it has shown that there is more work to be done in combating hate and has strengthened our resolve to continue fostering an environment that celebrates diversity.”

The Board of Directors and both Councillors David Brown and Glen Gower were contacted by Museum staff to make them aware of the incident.

Councillor Brown shared on his Facebook page, “All forms of hate are entirely unacceptable and I condemn this illegal vandalism in the strongest of terms. I am glad that the OPS is taking this case seriously and that the flag will be restored to its proper place.”

Councillor Gower also shared his comments on his Facebook page, “I’m sad to hear about this damage and theft of the museum’s Pride flag. I’m glad to see police are investigating. As the museum says – there is still more work to be done to combat hate and foster a community that celebrates diversity.”

Not to be deterred by this incident, the flagpole will be replaced and a new pride flag will fly again.

The Museum is welcoming of all people and the staff ensure that “it is a space where everyone feels valued and respected”.